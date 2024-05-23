LSU Baseball Star Tommy White Reaches Career Milestone in Home Runs

LSU third baseman Tommy White’s grand slam in the Tigers’ SEC Tournament win over Kentucky Wednesday marked a milestone for the All-American slugger, as it was the 75th homer of his career.

White, who hit 27 homers in 2022 at North Carolina State, 24 last season at LSU and 24 this season for the Tigers, is No. 8 in NCAA Division I history in career home runs.

He is just the fourth player in NCAA Division I annals to reach the 75-homer mark in only three seasons. The others are Pete Incaviglia of Oklahoma State (1983-85), Frank Fazzini of Florida State (1983-85) and George Canale of Virginia Tech (1984-86).

White is also only the fourth player in NCAA Division I history to hit 20+ homers in three separate seasons. The others are Incaviglia, Canale and Todd Greene of Georgia Southern (1990-91, 1993).

White is batting a team-high .347 this season with 11 doubles, one triple 24 homers, 68 RBI and 57 runs. In the Tigers’ last five games, he is hitting .565 (13-for-23) with two double, one triple, four homers, 12 RBI and eight runs.

In his two seasons at LSU, White is hitting .361 (186-for-515) with 35 doubles, one triple, 48 homers, 173 RBI and 121 runs.

White has four career grand slams at LSU, including two within a five-day period this season. He blasted a grand slam Saturday versus Ole Miss in Baton Rouge before smashing another one on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament versus Kentucky.

Two former LSU players are also on the NCAA Top 10 career home runs list – first baseman Eddy Furniss (1995-98) is No. 4 with 80 homers, and catcher Brad Cresse (1997-2000) is No. 6 with 78 homers.

NCAA Division I Baseball Career Home Run Leaders

Rank Player School Years HRs

1 Pete Incaviglia Oklahoma St. 1983-1985 100

2 Jeff Ledbetter Florida St. 1979-1982 97

3 Todd Greene Ga. Southern 1990-1993 88

4 Eddy Furniss LSU 1995-1998 80

5 Frank Fazzini Florida St. 1983-1985 79

6 Brad Cresse LSU 1997-2000 78

7 George Canale Virginia Tech 1984-1986 76

8 Tommy White NC State/LSU 2022-2024 75

Chad Sutter Tulane 1996-1999 75

10 Matt LaPorta Florida 2004-2007 74