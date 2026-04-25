LSU Baseball Snakebit: Tigers Lose 7th Straight SEC Game, 10-8 In 11 Innings At Mississippi State

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU was so close to a victory, it could taste it.

But it ended up being poison once again as the Tigers lost their seventh straight Southeastern Conference game, 10-8, in 11 innings at No. 15 Mississippi State.

With two outs in the bottom of the 11th, Kevin Milewski hit a two-run, walk-off home run off LSU reliever Zac Cowan (1-3) to give the Bulldogs (32-10, 11-8 SEC) the dramatic victory in a steady rain.

Cowan had just struck out Reed Stallman and Ryder Woodson looking on eight pitches around a single by Bryce Chance before Milewski’s eighth homer of the season.

LSU (24-19, 6-13 SEC) had taken an 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth as freshman William Patrick – the replacement for injured junior Jake Brown – delivered a two-out single. Fellow freshman Mason Braun singled with two outs to start the rally and reached second when Daniel Harden walked.

The Tigers came within an eyelash of winning the game 8-7 in the bottom of the ninth as the rain grew stronger in cover of darkness from stormy clouds over Starkville.

After LSU reliever Santiago Garcia inexplicably walked Vytas Valincius to start the inning, Garcia got Reed Stallman to ground into a 4-6-3 double play with error-prone freshman Jack Ruckert fielding the ball at second and pitching to shortstop Steven Milam at second. And Milam made the throw to first in time.

It’s not over, and it’s not time to talk about next season just yet for LSU. Tigers’ game at Mississippi State moved up to 3 pm today:https://t.co/IGXQqvqxJd — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 24, 2026

But State requested a review to see if Milam had touched second base. A replay revealed he did not, and there was only the out at first. Garcia got Bryce Chance to pop up to first base. Then Garcia got Ryder Woodson to ground out to the best fielding shortstop in the nation in Milam, but he let it get through him. Woodson was awarded an RBI single to tie it 8-8.

Cowan came on with a 2-and-0 count already onMilew ski and walked him, but he got Gehrig Frei to ground out to Milam, who made a terrific play to end the ninth inning.

LSU loaded the bases in the top of the 10th. Derek Curiel singled after one out, reached second when Omar Serna Jr. was hit by a pitch and stole third. After Cade Arrambide struck out looking, Milam walked to load the bases. But Braun flew out to left field.

Tanner Reaves walked to lead off the LSU 11th, but Patrick and Ruckert struck out, and Chris Stanfield grounded out to shortstop.

The Tigers started fast and took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning off State left-handed starter Thomas Valincius, who came in at 7-1 with a 1.81 ERA. Curiel doubled and scored on an RBI single by Serna Jr. for a 1-0 lead. Milam hit an RBI single for a 2-0 advantage, and Braun’s RBI groundout put LSU up 3-0.

State got within 3-2 in the bottom of the first off LSU starter Gavin Guidry, who was pressed into duty shortly before the game started when scheduled starter and ace Casan Evans (2-2, 5.47 ERA) was scratched because of an illness. LSU starting third baseman John Pearson also left the game with a leg injury. And Stanfield injured himself in the 11th on his ground out to shortstop.

LSU added a run in the top of the third for a 4-2 lead on a lead-off home run to left by Serna of Valincius.

Guidry lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. State got within 4-3 on him in the third.

Then LSU struck for three runs in the fourth to take a 7-3 lead. Patrick and Ruckert singled to start the inning, and Patrick scored on an error at shortstop off the bat of Curiel. With two outs, Milam hit a two-run single for the 7-3 lead.

The Bulldogs scored one in the fourth and one in the fifth and two in the sixth to tie it 7-7 off reliever Deven Sheerin, who allowed three runs on three hits and three walks with a wild pitch.

LSU and State play Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.