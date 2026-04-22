LSU Baseball: Steven Milam Up For Best Shortstop In The Nation Award

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU shortstop Steve Milam was named a semifinalist on Wednesday for the Brooks Wallace Award that goes to the nation’s best shortstop.

The top 50 shortstops in the country were selected as semifinalists by the College Baseball Foundation based on their offensive and defensive production this season. The award will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year.

The honor is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980 before dying of leukemia at the age of 27. Former LSU shortstop Alex Bregman was the recipient of the Brooks Wallace Award in 2013.

“I just don’t think that’s great for morale” with 12 SEC games left.

-ESPN 104.5’s @HuntPalmer88 on Jay Johnson’s recent comments that he misconstructed current roster.https://t.co/FdOv63IqFM — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 22, 2026

Milam, a junior from Las Cruces, New Mexico, has committed just one error this season in 148 chances for a .993 fielding percentage. He was charged with only five errors during the 2025 season as he helped lead LSU to the national championship at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Milam is hitting .282 this season with 11 doubles, one triple, six homers, 25 RBIs and 41 runs. He has a current reached-base safely streak of 19 games. And he has an eight-game hitting streak. He is batting .387 (12-for-31) in LSU’s last eight games with four doubles, two homers, five RBIs and five runs scored.

The Tigers (24-18, 6-12 SEC) next play at No. 15 Mississippi State (31-10, 10-8 SEC) at 6 p.m. Friday on SEC Network+. Games follow at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 and at 1 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network+.