LSU Baseball Sets School Record With 9th Straight SEC Loss, Falling At Mississippi State

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU has been playing baseball in the Southeastern Conference since 1933, and it had never lost nine straight games to SEC teams.

Until Sunday, that is, when the Tigers lost at No. 15 Mississippi State, 13-8, in Starkville for a third straight time in three days.

What Jay Johnson needs is a rainout. Column:https://t.co/RA09WhVrKo — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 26, 2026

LSU (24-21, 6-15 SEC) lost its eighth straight in the SEC Saturday, 9-8, equaling a mark last met in the 1977 season. State improved to 34-10 and 13-8 in the league with the sweep Sunday. The Bulldogs won the Friday night game, 10-8, in 11 innings and swept LSU in a three-game series for the first time since 1985 when State reached the College World Series semifinals with Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro.

The Tigers have also never previously been swept in a three-game SEC series three straight times. They lost three straight last weekend at home to Texas A&M. LSU started the nine-game losing streak at Ole Miss, losing three there two weeks ago.

LSU also lost eight straight games to SEC teams in 1955 and in 1937, but never nine.

LSU lost all three games this weekend in similar fashion as it got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning all three times and led by multiple runs late in each game. The Tigers led 8-5 on Sunday going into the bottom of the sixth. They were up 7-2 after six innings on Saturday and led 7-3 in the fourth on Friday.

The Tigers next play on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at home against Southeastern Louisiana before hosting South Carolina (22-22, 7-13 SEC) next weekend.

In each game this weekend, LSU also used a bevy of pitchers and couldn’t stop walking State batters.

Eight LSU pitchers walked seven batters with five wild pitches and three hit batsman on Sunday along with three errors. Deven Sheerin (3-1) took the loss in relief after not being able to retire a batter in State’s four-run sixth inning when it took a 9-8 lead. He allowed three runs on two hits with one of the runs scoring when he threw by first base after fielding a grounder. He also threw a wild pitch.

Six LSU pitchers walked seven batters with two wild pitches on Saturday while the Tigers committed three errors in the field.

Seven LSU pitchers walked eight batters with two wild pitches on Friday.