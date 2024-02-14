LSU Baseball Season-Opening Weekend Is Here: How To Watch

No. 2 LSU baseball kicks off its 2024 season as defending national champions this Friday, Feb. 16 against VMI.

The game will start at 2 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium and is available for fans to stream on SEC Network+, an online platform that is only available at SECNtwork.com and the WatchESPN app.

Sixteen of LSU’s first 19 games will be on SEC Network+ or ESPN+. There have been no television announcements for the Tigers’ three games at the Astros Foundation Classic in Houston.

LSU will have 13 network TV appearances during the regular season, the most of any SEC team, but the season opener won’t be one of them.

LSU’s first nationally televised game isn’t until March 28 against Arkansas. That game will be televised on ESPN2.