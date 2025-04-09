LSU Baseball Roars Back For 5-3 Win At Nicholls State

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 3 LSU found itself down 3-0 at Nicholls State Tuesday night in Thibodaux through six innings.

But just before the seventh inning stretch at a sold-out Ray Didier Field crowd of 2,100, the Tigers woke up and turned out out the lights with five runs. Then they and finished off the Colonels for a 5-3 victory and their ninth straight win.

Steven Milam singled in LSU’s first run in the top of the seventh to cut Nicholls State’s lead to 3-1 before Jake Brown and Chris Stanfield each delivered two-run singles for the 5-3 lead.

That was all freshman reliever William Schmidt needed as he blanked the Colonels over the final four innings with no hits allowed and struck out a season-high eight with two walks for the win to go to 5-0 on the season.

LSU PITCHING COACH NATE YESKIE LED STAFF WITH A HEAVY HEART

Conner Ware started for LSU (31-3, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) and went three innings, allowing two hits and one walk. Chase Jans’ RBI single off Ware put the Colonels up 1-0 in the third. Fisher Ingersoll’s two-run double off LSU reliever Jaden Noot gave Nicholls State a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

The only drama in the late innings centered on LSU freshman left fielder Derek Curiel, who came into the game after reaching base safely in the Tigers’ first 33 games to establish a school record. He went 0-for-5 on this night, but walked in his last at-bat in the top of the ninth to extend the safe string to 34.

Ethan Frey led LSU’s 11-hit attack with a 3-for-4 night and scored a run. Milam was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Daniel Dickinson was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Nicholls State (6-12 Southland Conference) fell to 12-21.

The Tigers play at Auburn (23-10, 6-6 SEC) on Friday (6 p.m. SEC Network+) The series continues on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. with both games on SEC Network +. Auburn won 9-8 at Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.