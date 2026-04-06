LSU Baseball Returns To Rankings At No. 24 After SEC Series Win At Tennessee

April 6, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Baseball 0
LSU baseball players celebrate after winning 16-6 at Tennessee on Sunday in 12 innings to take the series, two games to one. (LSU photo),

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Welcome back, LSU.

The Tigers returned to the national rankings on Monday for the first time since the opening weekend of Southeastern Conference play at Vanderbilt from March 13-15. LSU lost that series two games to one to fall to 14-7 overall and 1-2 in the SEC, and the Tigers dropped out of the D1 Baseball, Perfect Game, Baseball America and USA Today polls the next day.

On Monday, the Tigers (22-11, 6-6 SEC) returned to the D1 Baseball poll at No. 24 following a series win at unranked Tennessee. LSU beat the Vols (20-12, 4-8 SEC), 7-5, on Friday and 16-6 on Sunday in 12 innings with a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

Cade Arrambide Hits LSU Record 4 HRs As Tigers Gorilla Ball Tennessee In Wild,16-6 Win In 12 Innings

LSU was not ranked in Perfect Game, Baseball America or USA Today polls on Monday.

The Tigers play at No. 25 Ole Miss (22-11, 5-7 SEC) Friday-Sunday this weekend in Oxford at 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. with all games on SEC Network+.

Cade Arrambide Named SEC Co-Player Of The Week Following Historic Sunday Performance

Other SEC teams ranked in the D1 Baseball poll were No. 2 Texas (26-5, 9-3), No. 4 and league leader Georgia (27-6, 10-2), No. 8 Alabama (25-8, 8-4), No. 9 Mississippi State (25-7, 7-5), No. 15 Auburn (22-9, 6-6), No. 16 Oklahoma (21-10, 5-7), No. 18 Texas A&M (25-6, 7-5) and No. 22 Arkansas (20-13, 5-7).

After Ole Miss, LSU plays three of the above ranked teams – Texas A&M at home on April 17-19, Mississippi State away on April 24-26 and Georgia away on May 8-10.

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