LSU Baseball Returns To Rankings At No. 24 After SEC Series Win At Tennessee

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Welcome back, LSU.

The Tigers returned to the national rankings on Monday for the first time since the opening weekend of Southeastern Conference play at Vanderbilt from March 13-15. LSU lost that series two games to one to fall to 14-7 overall and 1-2 in the SEC, and the Tigers dropped out of the D1 Baseball, Perfect Game, Baseball America and USA Today polls the next day.

“I’ve never felt more alive in my life than watching the extra innings there.”

– LSU coach Jay Johnson, who was ejected in the 9th and not in the dugout for a grand slam, 2 other HRs and a 10-run rally in the 12th.https://t.co/jke509OFBI — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 6, 2026

On Monday, the Tigers (22-11, 6-6 SEC) returned to the D1 Baseball poll at No. 24 following a series win at unranked Tennessee. LSU beat the Vols (20-12, 4-8 SEC), 7-5, on Friday and 16-6 on Sunday in 12 innings with a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

LSU was not ranked in Perfect Game, Baseball America or USA Today polls on Monday.

The Tigers play at No. 25 Ole Miss (22-11, 5-7 SEC) Friday-Sunday this weekend in Oxford at 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. with all games on SEC Network+.

Other SEC teams ranked in the D1 Baseball poll were No. 2 Texas (26-5, 9-3), No. 4 and league leader Georgia (27-6, 10-2), No. 8 Alabama (25-8, 8-4), No. 9 Mississippi State (25-7, 7-5), No. 15 Auburn (22-9, 6-6), No. 16 Oklahoma (21-10, 5-7), No. 18 Texas A&M (25-6, 7-5) and No. 22 Arkansas (20-13, 5-7).

After Ole Miss, LSU plays three of the above ranked teams – Texas A&M at home on April 17-19, Mississippi State away on April 24-26 and Georgia away on May 8-10.