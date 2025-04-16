LSU Baseball Returns To Box For Alabama, And Jay Johnson Remembers 2023 Series Fondly

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

There’s something about beating Alabama for LSU, and not just in football, for which it’s always sweet partly because it’s so rare.

LSU trails the all-time series on the gridiron, 27-57-5, including 12 of the last 14. Alabama is also one of only four Southeastern Conference teams to lead LSU in the all-time baseball series, 207-183-3. Mississippi State (219-197-1), Texas (28-15-1) and Texas A&M (32-29-1) are the other three.

But LSU has won 40 of the last 55 versus Bama in baseball going back to 2007 with 14 series wins out of 17 with just a two-game series in 2014. The Tigers swept the Tide in three-game series five times over that span and were 5-0 in the SEC Tournament.

No. 9 LSU (32-6, 10-5 SEC) hosts No. 15 Alabama (30-8, 8-7 SEC) on Thursday in a nationally televised game (7 p.m., ESPNU) to open a three-game series. The Friday game will be at 6 p.m. on SEC Network + with the finale on Saturday at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.

HOW LSU GOT SWEPT AT AUBURN

As LSU’s coach since 2022, Jay Johnson is 6-3 against Alabama, which took the series last year at home two games to one. The 2023 Tigers were No. 1 in the nation when they swept Alabama, 8-6, 12-8, 13-11, that April 28-30 in front of raucous Alex Box crowds of 12,117, 12,078 and 11,505 that left a lasting impression on Johnson.

“When we swept them at home, that was one of my favorites,” Johnson said on his radio show Monday night. “A lot of emotion, close games, great atmosphere at the Box. It was one of those weekends where you’re like, ‘Man, it’s really cool that I get to be the baseball coach at LSU, if this is how it’s going to be at the Box.'”

Johnson and his Tigers are back in the Box for a SEC series for the first time since a March 27-29 sweep of Mississippi State. LSU swept Oklahoma on the road before getting swept last weekend at Auburn.

“So, there you go, there’s the challenge,” Johnson said. “Let’s make this weekend better than that weekend (in 2023).”

At the midway point on the SEC schedule, LSU is tied for fourth with No. 5-ranked Georgia at 10-5 behind No. 1-ranked Texas (13-2), No. 2 Arkansas (12-3) and No. 4 Tennessee (11-4), which will be at LSU next weekend for a Friday-Sunday mega series. That includes a nationally televised Saturday night game (7 p.m., ESPNU), you know, like football.

If LSU is going to contend for the SEC regular season title and a Super Regional host site, it may need to win two or three against Alabama. And the Tide has not been at its best. Alabama is coming off back-to-back SEC series losses by two games to one – to Mississippi State at home last weekend and at Auburn the previous weekend.

In both series, Tide ace Zane Adams was rolled, you might say. The sophomore left-hander allowed seven earned runs on nine hits in four innings to State and six earned runs on eight hits in one inning at Auburn, taking the loss in each game. He is 4-2 with an ERA that has ballooned to 6.18, and coach Rob Vaughn has moved him to the No. 3 starter this weekend.

LSU-ALABAMA STARTING PITCHERS

THURSDAY – Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.48 ERA, 81 strikeouts, 13 walks, 51 and two-thirds innings), LSU, vs. sophomore right-hander Tyler Fay (0-0, 4.98 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 6 walks, 21 and a third innings).

FRIDAY – Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (5-1, 3.78 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 16 walks, 47 and two-thirds innings), LSU, vs. sophomore right-hander Riley Quick (5-1, 3.13 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 13 walks, 31 and two thirds innings.

SATURDAY – Sophomore right-hander Chase Shores (5-2, 5.12 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 20 walks, 38 and two-thirds innings), LSU, vs. sophomore left-hander Zane Adams (4-2, 6.18 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 14 walks, 39 and a third innings).

But should LSU bullpen ace right-hander Zac Cowan (2-0, 0.79 ERA, 4 saves, 42 strikeouts, 6 walks, 34 innings) not pitch on Thursday or Friday, do not be surprised if he starts Saturday instead of Shores, who has not been as sharp as LSU’s first two starters. Johnson pulled him for Cowan in the third inning last week at Auburn after Shores hit a batter to start the frame. He allowed three runs on three hits with two walks in his two innings for the 3-2 loss.

Freshman right-handed closer Casan Evans (1-0, 0.73 ERA, 6 saves, 39 strikeouts, 8 walks, 24 and two-thirds innings) has been the star. But LSU’s bullpen overall has been particularly effective of late and has been steadily improving.

“One positive last weekend was how well the bullpen threw,” Johnson said.

Junior left-hander Conner Ware, junior right-hander Connor Benge and sophomore left-hander DJ Primeaux combined to throw three innings of shutout relief to keep the 4-2 loss on Saturday close with one hit and one walk allowed with two strikeouts.

Freshmen right-handers Mavrick Rizy and William Schmidt pitched Tuesday night, but could be used as well this weekend.

LSU pitching will have to contend with Alabama sophomore shortstop Justin LeBron, who is hitting .333 and is tied for first in the nation with 58 RBIs and in a tie for fourth in home runs with 15.

The Tigers ended their three-game losing streak, courtesy of Auburn, on Tuesday with a 10-3 win over No. 26 RPI McNeese State.

“I want to see our team leave it all out on the field in what will be a very competitive environment,” Johnson said. “We’re facing another top 15 team. There are more coming, and that’s just the way it is in our league. It’s not like this anywhere else in college baseball, so you’re going to get bloodied, and I think our response to that adversity last week has been great.”