LSU Baseball Report: Scrimmages and exhibition game this week

This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus McNeese at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at Cowboy Diamond in Lake Charles.

The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week in Baton Rouge at 5 p.m. CT Friday and at 11:30 a.m. CT Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Tickets for the exhibition game at McNeese are $5, and all seating will be general admission. For more information, contact the McNeese Ticket Office at 337-562-4678 or email [email protected].

The Friday and Saturday scrimmages at Alex Box Stadium are free and open to the general public. Gates will open 15 minutes prior to the first pitch.

LSU opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.