LSU baseball releases its 2021 TV schedule

As LSU made a final shuffle Wednesday of starting times of the Tigers’ baseball 2021 season opening weekend, the TV schedule for the 56-game regular season was released.

It breaks down like this:

42 regular-season games will be carried on SEC Network +, the online platform available at SECNetwork.com and the WatchESPN app.

6 on the SEC Network

5 five on ESPNU

2 on on ESPN+, the online subscription-based network.

1 on Cox Sports Television

Because of freezing temperatures extending into Friday, the Tigers will start the season a day late on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Air Force, then face Notre Dame on Sunday at 12 p.m. and then Louisiana Tech on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Here’s the 2021 season schedule with TV outlets:

FEBRUARY (7 games)

20 (Sat.) AIR FORCE 1 p.m. SEC Network +

21 (Sun.) NOTRE DAME 12 p.m. SEC Network +

22 (Mon.) LOUISIANA TECH 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

24 (Wed.) at UL Lafayette 6 p.m. ESPN+

26 (Fri.) YOUNGSTOWN STATE 7 p.m. SEC Network +

27 (Sat.) YOUNGSTOWN STATE 2 p.m. SEC Network +

27 (Sat.) NICHOLLS 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

MARCH (19)

2 (Tue.) NICHOLLS 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

3 (Wed.) SOUTHERN 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

5 (Fri.) ORAL ROBERTS 7 p.m. SEC Network +

6 (Sat.) ORAL ROBERTS 3 p.m. SEC Network +

7 (Sun.) ORAL ROBERTS 2 p.m. SEC Network +

9 (Tue.) TEXAS SOUTHERN 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

10 (Tue.) at New Orleans 6:30 p.m. Cox Sports TV

12 (Fri.) UT SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m. SEC Network +

13 (Sat.) BAYLOR 7 p.m. SEC Network

14 (Sun.) UT SAN ANTONIO 1 p.m. SEC Network +

16 (Tue.) SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

19 (Fri.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 6 p.m. SEC Network

20 (Sat.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

21 (Sun.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 2 p.m. SEC Network +

23 (Tue.) at Tulane 6 p.m. ESPN+

26 (Fri.) at Tennessee 5:30 p.m. SEC Network +

27 (Sat.) at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC Network +

28 (Sun.) at Tennessee 12 p.m. SEC Network +

30 (Tue.) SOUTH ALABAMA 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

APRIL (16)

1 (Thu.) VANDERBILT 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

2 (Fri.) VANDERBILT 8 p.m. ESPNU

3 (Sat.) VANDERBILT 2 p.m. SEC Network +

6 (Tue.) McNEESE STATE 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

9 (Fri.) at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. SEC Network +

10 (Sat.) at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC Network

11 (Sun.) at Kentucky 12 p.m. SEC Network +

13 (Tue.) GRAMBLING STATE 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

15 (Thu.) SOUTH CAROLINA 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

16 (Fri.) SOUTH CAROLINA 7 p.m. SEC Network +

17 (Sat.) SOUTH CAROLINA 2 p.m. SEC Network +

20 (Tue.) UL MONROE 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

22 (Thu.) at Ole Miss 7 p.m. ESPNU

23 (Fri.) at Ole Miss 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

24 (Sat.) at Ole Miss 1:30 p.m. SEC Network +

30 (Fri.) ARKANSAS 6 p.m. SEC Network

MAY (14)

1 (Sat.) ARKANSAS 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

2 (Sun.) ARKANSAS 2 p.m. SEC Network +

4 (Tue.) SOUTHERN 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

6 (Thu.) at Auburn 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

7 (Fri.) at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC Network

8 (Sat.) at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC Network +

11 (Tue.) LOUISIANA TECH 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

14 (Fri.) ALABAMA 7 p.m. SEC Network +

15 (Sat.) ALABAMA 2 p.m. SEC Network

16 (Sun.) ALABAMA 2 p.m. SEC Network +

18 (Tue.) NORTHWESTERN STATE 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

20 (Thu.) at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPNU

21 (Fri.) at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

22 (Sat.) at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC Network +

25-30 (Tue.-Sun.) SEC Tournament Hoover, Ala.

JUNE

4-7 (Fri.-Mon.) NCAA Regional Sites TBA

11-13/12-14 (Thu.-Mon.) NCAA Super Regional Sites TBA

19-29/30 (Sat.-Wed.) College World Series Omaha, Neb.