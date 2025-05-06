LSU Baseball Rained Out; Skip Bertman To Sign Books Before Arkansas Game On Saturday

LSU's final three regular season home games will be Friday through Sunday against Arkansas as the Tigers' game against Grambling State scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled due to bad weather. (Photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No game tonight.

Forecasts of bad weather for Tuesday night have canceled No. 4 LSU’s scheduled game against Grambling State. The game was not postponed to a later date because a makeup date could not be found that “would align with both teams’ schedules,” an LSU release said.

LSU PITCHER ANTHONY EYANSON THREW LIKE GREG MADDUX?

The Tigers (38-11, 15-9 Southeastern Conference) will next play on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against No. 2 Arkansas (40-9, 17-7 SEC) in Alex Box Stadium on SEC Network+ in a critical series. LSU, which stumbled to No. 8 in the Ratings Percentage Index after losing two of three at No. 37 RPI Texas A&M over the weekend, likely needs to win two over Arkansas to enhance its shot at gaining a top eight seed for the NCAA postseason.

The SEC Network will carry LSU versus Arkansas at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and on 3 p.m. Sunday.

SKIP BERTMAN TO BE SIGNING BOOKS ON SATURDAY BEFORE ARKANSAS GAME

Former LSU coach Skip Bertman will be signing copies of his book, “Everything Matters In Baseball,” from 3:30 p.m. through the first pitch Saturday at his statue at the front of Alex Box Stadium.

Bertman won five national championships from 1991-2000. Fans can bring copies of the book or purchase them at the statue as Bertman signs.

The 246-page, $30 book, featuring a foreword by LSU great Warren “Walk-Off” Morris and two color photo sections, is available online at www.acadianhouse.com and at amazon.com. The book can be purchased at Barnes & Noble stores in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans as well as Octavia Books in New Orleans.

The LSU-Arkansas series will be the Tigers’ last home games of the regular season. LSU finishes the regular season at South Carolina (26-23, 5-19 SEC) on May 15-17. The Grambling game was going to be the Tigers’ final mid-week game of the regular season.

