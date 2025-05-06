LSU Baseball Rained Out; Skip Bertman To Sign Books Before Arkansas Game On Saturday

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No game tonight.

Forecasts of bad weather for Tuesday night have canceled No. 4 LSU’s scheduled game against Grambling State. The game was not postponed to a later date because a makeup date could not be found that “would align with both teams’ schedules,” an LSU release said.

The Tigers (38-11, 15-9 Southeastern Conference) will next play on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against No. 2 Arkansas (40-9, 17-7 SEC) in Alex Box Stadium on SEC Network+ in a critical series. LSU, which stumbled to No. 8 in the Ratings Percentage Index after losing two of three at No. 37 RPI Texas A&M over the weekend, likely needs to win two over Arkansas to enhance its shot at gaining a top eight seed for the NCAA postseason.

The SEC Network will carry LSU versus Arkansas at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and on 3 p.m. Sunday.

SKIP BERTMAN TO BE SIGNING BOOKS ON SATURDAY BEFORE ARKANSAS GAME

Former LSU coach Skip Bertman will be signing copies of his book, “Everything Matters In Baseball,” from 3:30 p.m. through the first pitch Saturday at his statue at the front of Alex Box Stadium.

Bertman won five national championships from 1991-2000. Fans can bring copies of the book or purchase them at the statue as Bertman signs.

The 246-page, $30 book, featuring a foreword by LSU great Warren “Walk-Off” Morris and two color photo sections, is available online at www.acadianhouse.com and at amazon.com. The book can be purchased at Barnes & Noble stores in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans as well as Octavia Books in New Orleans.

The LSU-Arkansas series will be the Tigers’ last home games of the regular season. LSU finishes the regular season at South Carolina (26-23, 5-19 SEC) on May 15-17. The Grambling game was going to be the Tigers’ final mid-week game of the regular season.