LSU Baseball Puts Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes, Alex Bregman On D-1 Baseball Quarter-Century Team

LSU Baseball All-Americans Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes and Alex Bregman have been named to the D1Baseball.com All-Quarter Century Team.

The D1Baseball staff commemorated 25 years of college baseball in the 21st century by finalizing a 34-player roster. LSU and Oregon State lead the nation with three selections each.

Crews, an outfielder from Longwood, Florida, batted .426 (110-for-258) for LSU’s 2023 national championship team with 18 home runs, 70 RBIs, 16 doubles, two triples and 100 runs. He was voted to the College World Series All-Tournament Team, batting .375 (12-for-32) in Omaha with one double, one triple, one homer, three RBIs and 11 runs scored.

He finished No. 1 in the nation in 2023 in runs and walks (71) and No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), base hits (110), and No. 3 in batting average (.426). Crews won the 2023 Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s best amateur player and was named 2023 Southeastern Conference Male Athlete of the Year, encompassing all league sports.

Crews posted a .380 career batting average in 196 games over three seasons (2021-23) at LSU with 43 doubles, eight triples, 58 home runs, 184 RBIs and 237 runs. He was a two-time consensus First-Team All-American and was voted SEC Baseball Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

The second pick of the first round by Washington in 2023 Major League Baseball Draft behind teammate/pitcher Paul Skenes, Crews hit .208 in his first full season with the Nationals in 2025 after missing much of the season with an oblique injury. He hit 10 home runs with 27 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 85 games.

Skenes, a right-hander from Lake Forest, Calif., was the 2023 Dick Howser Award winner at LSU, the D1 Baseball National Player of the Year, a first team All-American and the SEC Pitcher of the Year, as he helped lead the Tigers to the national championship. He was 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and WHIP (Walks, Hits per Innings Pitched) at 0.75.

In 2023, Skenes finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28). He was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series, as he was 1-0 in two starts with a 1.15 ERA in 15.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks and 21 strikeouts.

The No. 1 player picked in the 2023 MLB Draft by Pittsburgh, Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2024 and followed that up with another dominant season in 2025. His record was 10-10 for the Pirates, who finished last in the NL Central at 71-91 and often did not offer much run support. But he still recorded a 1.97 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP in 187.2 innings with 216 strikeouts. And he was the NL starter in the All-Star Game for the second straight year.

Bregman, an infielder from Albuquerque, N.M., played at LSU from 2013 through 2015, led the Tigers to two College World Series appearances. He was a two-time first-team all-American and was named the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s best shortstop.

A finalist for the 2015 Golden Spikes Award, Bregman was named the 2013 National Freshman of the Year. He started all 196 games of his LSU career at shortstop, batting .337 (265-for-786) with 56 doubles, 10 triples, 21 homers, 148 RBI, 153 runs and 66 stolen bases.

Bregman just finished his first season in Boston. He batted .273 with 28 doubles, 18 homers, 62 RBIs and 64 runs and was an All-Star Game selection for the third time in his career. He was a two-time World Series champion and four-time American League pennant winner during his nine seasons with the Astros (2016-24). The Astros made him the second overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft.