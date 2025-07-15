LSU Baseball Puts 9 Players Into MLB Draft In All, And Another 8 High School Signees

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU first baseman Jared Jones, whose walk-off single completed a three-run rally in the ninth inning to beat Arkansas, 6-5 in a College World Series semifinal last month, was selected in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday by Pittsburgh.

Jones, whose home run in the eighth tied the game 3-3, was the 263rd player taken in the draft. LSU went on to sweep Coastal Carolina in the best-of-three championship series to win its eighth national title. Jones led the Tigers with 22 home runs and 76 RBIs on the season. He hit 64 home runs in his three-year career for third on LSU’s all-time list.

Second baseman Daniel Dickinson was also drafted Monday in the sixth round at No. 185 by Milwaukee. Pitcher Jacob Mayers also went in the ninth round as pick No. 268 to Pittsburgh. And pitcher Kade Woods went in the 10th round at No. 307 to Atlanta. LSU’s last player picked in the 20-round draft was left-handed pitcher Conner Ware in the 15th round at No. 463 overall by the New York Mets.

Kade Anderson goes as No. 3 pick to Seattle.https://t.co/wMFcYuPeOI — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 13, 2025

The first three rounds of the draft were on Sunday and LSU had four players picked – left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson as the third pick of the first round to Seattle, pitcher Chase Shores in the second round as the No. 47 pick by the Los Angeles Angels, pitcher Anthony Eyanson in the third round at No. 87 by Boston, and outfielder Ethan Frey in the third round at No. 95 by the Houston Astros.

The eight LSU signees drafted were third baseman Brady Ebel in the first round by Milwaukee at No. 32, outfielder/catcher Jaden Fauske in the second round at No. 44 to the Chicago White Sox, infielder Quentin Young to Minnesota in the second round at No. 54, outfielder Dean Moss in the second round at No. 67 to Tampa Bay, catcher Landon Hodge in the fourth round at No. 106 to the Chicago White Sox, pitcher Miguel Sime to Washington in the fourth round at No. 111, left-handed pitcher Briggs McKenzie to Atlanta in the fourth round at No. 127, and pitcher River Hamilton in the 11th round at No. 399 by Detroit.