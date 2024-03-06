LSU BASEBALL PREVIEW:  Freshman LHP Kade Anderson Starting Against Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond Tonight

Kade Anderson will get his third start of the season for No. 2 LSU baseball as the Tigers travel to take on Southeastern Louisiana.

Anderson started the midweek game against Rice last week and went 5.0 innings without giving up an earned run. LSU beat the Owls 16-4. On the season he has a 1.00 ERA in 9.0 innings pitched. He’s allowed six hits, four walks and one earned run while recording 13 strikeouts.

LSU (11-1) is on a six-game win streak and just won the Astros Foundation College Classic this weekend. LSU recorded its first win over a ranked opponent in the tournament with a 6-3 win over No. 14 Texas.

Southeastern has started the season 9-4 and is coming off its biggest win of the young season. The Lions proved that they could compete with the nations’ top teams in an upset win over No. 11 East Carolina 11-9 on Sunday in the Keith LeClair Classic. They then beat Alcorn State 12-2 in seven innings on Tuesday.

Southeastern has won both of its three-game series this season 2-1. The first series win came over Tarleton State and the second against UAB. Southeastern head coach Bobby Barbier is in his first season at the school after serving as head coach at Northwestern State for seven seasons.

Since the series began in 1937, LSU leads Southeastern Louisiana 75-18 and has won 29 of the last 31 meetings. The Tigers beat Southeastern 10-0 in seven innings last season in Hammond and has a 48-4 record against the Lions since 1990.

“We like playing teams with a new coach, because there’s usually a very positive energy about them if handled right, and so far, so good for Southeastern; they’re playing really well right now,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “I know they brought in some good players, and they’re going to win a lot of games. I think the game is sold out already, and it’s going to be awesome to play there.”

The Lions are batting .256 this season with 18 doubles, one triple and 19 home runs. They have scored 96 runs on 103 hits in their first 13 games.

Jude Hall leads the way for the Southeastern offense with a .406 batting average with four homers and 13 RBI. He tallied 3 RBI in the win over East Carolina. Shea Thomas is second on the team with a .311 batting average, 11 RBI and three home runs.

On the defensive side of the ball Southeastern’s pitching staff has recorded a 3.67 ERA this season with a 1.20 WHIP. The Lions have held opposing teams to a .213 batting average and recorded 94 strikeouts over 108.0 innings.

Southeastern’s top pitcher is Brennan Stuprich. He has recorded a 1.13 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP this season in 16.0 innings pitched. Stuprich has allowed just three doubles this season and has yet to give up a triple or home run. He last pitched on Friday in a 5-1 win over Cal State Fullerton.

Dakota Lee is second on the team with a 2.45 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched. Lee last pitched on Saturday in the Lions’ 5-0 loss to Purdue.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. tonight and can be streamed on ESPN+.