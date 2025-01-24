LSU Baseball Preseason Scrimmages This Weekend – January 24-27, Friday to Monday

LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this weekend at 2 p.m. CT Friday, 1 p.m. CT Saturday, 1 p.m. CT Sunday and 3 p.m. CT Monday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Admission and parking are free for the scrimmages, and fans will be admitted at the Gate 2 home plate entrance of the stadium beginning approximately 15 minutes prior to the first pitch each day.

LSU opens the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.