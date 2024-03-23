LSU baseball prepares for game two against Florida. Here’s who will start on the mound

LSU baseball prepares to take on Florida in game two with a chance to win its first SEC series of the season. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

No. 5 LSU baseball is one win away from claiming its first SEC series of the year after a 6-1 win over No. 8 Florida.

LSU (19-4, 2-2 SEC) dominated the Gators (12-9, 2-2 SEC) thanks to great pitching from Luke Holman and Griffin Herring in game one. The Tigers held Florida to a season-low four hits and just one run.

LSU’s offense put up eight hits and had five different players record an RBI. Mac Bingham led the way with two RBI and two hits in five at bats.

LSU will start Gage Jump in game two of the series. Jump has a 2.12 ERA this season through 17.0 innings pitched and five walks to 24 strikeouts. His last start came in LSU’s 9-8 win over Mississippi State. He went 3.2 innings and gave up four runs on four hits.

Liam Peterson will get the start on the mound for the Gators. Peterson has a 1-2 record this year and a 7.50 ERA through 18 innings pitched. His last start came in Florida’s 10-6 loss to Texas A&M. He went 2.0 innings and gave up five hits and six runs before being pulled.

Game two will start at 6 p.m. tonight and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

