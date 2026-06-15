LSU Baseball Position Lineup Taking Shape For 2027 With Key Portal Additions And Steven Milam Returning

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson still needs to sign at least two candidates for the weekend starting pitching rotation, but his position lineup looks close to complete or done as the second half of the Transfer Portal window opened on Monday.

The portal opened on June 1 and closes on July 1 as far as players being able to enter the portal. Players in the portal by July 1 can still be picked up by other teams.

Let’s take a position-by-position look at what LSU is not returning from a disappointing 30-28 season in 2026 and 9-21 mark in the Southeastern Conference, which was the most SEC losses in a season in program history. And we’ll look at what is returning and the new additions.

(Grade classifications are from the 2026 season.)

… FIRST BASE

NOT RETURNING: Sr. Zach Yorke, .226, 6 HRs, 19 RBIs, 5 errors.

RETURNING: Soph. Mason Braun, .314, 3 HRs, 21 RBIs, 0 errors; Jr. Edward Yamin IV, . 220, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs, 0 errors.

… SECOND BASE

NOT RETURNING: Sr. Seth Dardar, .260, 5 HRs, 29 RBIs, 5 errors; Jr. Trent Caraway, TRANSFER PORTAL, .243, 2 HRs, 16 RBIs, 2 errors; Sr. Brayden Simpson, .265, 1 HR, 9 RBIs, 0 errors.

RETURNING: Fr. Jack Ruckert, .232, 0 HRs, 9 RBIs, 5 errors.

NEW PORTAL PLAYER: Jr. Cade Kurland, Florida, .279, 9 HRs, 33 RBIs, 1 error.

You know what can be better than a transfer portal addition? A Steven Milam non-subtraction. “His both sides of ball impact is hard to find.” … Jay Johnson.https://t.co/rgv8Zl6qha — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 13, 2026

… SHORTSTOP

RETURNING: Jr. Steven Milam, .296, 11 HRs, 49 RBIs, 4 errors.

… THIRD BASE

NOT RETURNING: Jr. Trent Caraway, TRANSFER PORTAL, .243, 2 HRs, 16 RBIs, 2 errors; Sr. Seth Dardar, .260, 5 HRs, 29 RBIs, 5 errors; Sr. Tanner Reaves, .209, 0 HRs, 6 RBIs, 4 errors; Fr. Ethan Clauss, TRANSFER PORTAL, .250, 0 HRs, 1 RBI, 2 errors.

RETURNING: Soph. John Pearson, .254, 8 HRs, 24 RBIs, 8 errors.

NEW PORTAL PLAYER: Soph. Dawson Park, Texas State, .301, 13 HRs, 52 RBIs, 10 errors. NOTE: Park played second base as a freshman and shortstop as a sophomore at Texas State last season. He is projected to play third base with shortstop Steven Milam returning to LSU as a senior and Florida second baseman Cade Kurland transferring to LSU for his senior season.

… CATCHER

RETURNING: Soph. Cade Arrambide, .317, 18 HRs, 51 RBIs, 5 errors; Fr. Omar Serna Jr., .308, 9 HRs, 37 RBIs, 5 errors; Jr. Edward Yamin IV, .220, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs, 0 errors.

… DESIGNATED HITTER

NOT RETURNING: Sr. Zach Yorke, .226, 6 HRs, 19 RBIs; Sr. Seth Dardar, .260, 5 HRs, 29 RBIs.

RETURNING: Fr. Mason Braun, .314, 3 HRs, 21 RBIs; Fr. Omar Serna Jr., .308, 9 HRs, 37 RBIs; Soph. Cade Arrambide, .317, 18 HRs, 51 RBIs; Soph. John Pearson, .254, 8 HRs, 24 RBIs; Jr. Edward Yamin IV, .220, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs.

… LEFT FIELD

NOT RETURNING: Sr. Chris Stanfield, .228, 3 HRs, 12 RBIs; Jr. Daniel Harden, TRANSFER PORTAL, .105, 1 HR, 2 RBIs, 0 errors.

NEW PORTAL PLAYER: Soph. Bino Watters, Notre Dame, .362, 10 HRs, 51 RBIs. NOTE: No. 1 portal prospect in the country.

… CENTER FIELD

NOT RETURNING:* Soph. Derek Curiel, MLB DRAFT, .353, 6 HRs, 46 RBIs. NOTE: Curiel is a draft-eligible sophomore by age and expected to be a high first round pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11, but he has said he is considering a return to LSU.

RETURNING: Fr. William Patrick, .220, 0 HRs, 6 RBIs, 1 error.

… RIGHT FIELD

NOT RETURNING: Jr. Jake Brown, MLB DRAFT, .309, 16 HRs, 49 RBIs.

NEW PORTAL PLAYER: Soph. Jason Wachs, Tulane, .327, 9 HRs, 54 RBIs.