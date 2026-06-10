LSU Baseball Portal: Tigers Land No. 1 Transfer In Nation – Outfielder Bino Watters Of Notre Dame

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The LSU baseball program had been a little quiet through the first nine days of the NCAA Transfer Portal window that opened a week ago Monday.

Then Bam!

LSU coach Jay Johnson caught a commitment from the No. 1-ranked portal player in the country by On3.com and other sites on Wednesday in Notre Dame sophomore outfielder Bino Watters (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) of Rochester Adams High in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

There will be an LSU history in Omaha, even though the 2026 Tigers will not be there:https://t.co/KIXW2bOwxN — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 9, 2026

Watters, who has primarily played left field, hit .362 in the 2026 season for the Fighting Irish (31-22, 13-17 Atlantic Coast Conference) with10 home runs and 51 RBIs through 53 starts. A first team All-ACC choice, Watters is projected to be a top 25 pick of the first round in the 2027 Major League Baseball Draft as a junior.

LSU expects to lose all three starting outfielders from the 2026 season – junior Jake Brown in right, draft-eligible sophomore Derek Curiel in center and senior Chris Stanfield in left.

Watters is Johnson’s third commitment out of the portal for the 2027 season. Previous commitments were freshman right-handed pitcher Landon Hood from Gonzaga and sophomore shortstop Dawson Park of Texas State.

The portal window runs through July 1. After that date, players can no longer enter the portal. But the ones already in can choose schools after that date.