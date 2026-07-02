LSU Baseball Portal: Jay Johnson Adds A Pitcher From South Florida – Right-Hander Kaden Smith

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has added a third pitcher from the portal and seventh transfer overall in sophomore right-hander Kaden Smith of South Florida.

Smith (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) was 4-3 with a 4.24 ERA in the 2026 season for South Florida, which was 32-21 overall and finished ninth of 10 teams in the Amateur Athletic Conference at 11-16. He struck out 52 in 46 and two-thirds innings through 16 appearances and eight starts. He led the team in home runs allowed with eight and was fifth in innings pitched. Smith also led the team with 17 hit batsmen and four balks.

A native of Ocala, Florida, Smith was the No. 11 right-hander in his state and No. 56 prospect overall in Florida when he signed with TCU out of Forest High for the 2025 season. In just 12 innings in 14 relief appearances, he was 1-0 with a 5.25 ERA with 12 strikeouts, six walks, three home runs and three hit batsmen.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS 2026 (with grade classification for 2027)

-Sophomore Landon Hood, right-handed pitcher, Gonzaga

-Junior Dawson Park, shortstop, Texas State

-Junior Bino Watters, outfielder, Notre Dame

-Senior Cade Kurland, second baseman, Florida

-Junior Jason Wachs, outfielder, Tulane

-Sophomore Diego Velazquez, right-handed pitcher, USC

-Junior Kaden Smith, right-handed pitcher, South Florida