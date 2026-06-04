LSU Baseball Portal: 5 Tiger Targets To Keep An Eye On In Opening Week Of Transfer Window

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Here are five of the major NCAA Transfer Portal targets LSU coach Jay Johnson and his staff are considering after the transfer opened on Monday and goes through July 1. All have entered the portal.

LANDON HOOD, Right-handed pitcher, Gonzaga, Freshman, (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) Goodyear, Arizona – Hood was the West Coast Conference freshman of the year in 2026 after compiling a 3-1 record and a 2.48 ERA with five saves. He pitched in 16 games with four starts, striking out 78 in 54 and a third innings with 21 walks. Hood has a “no contact” request on his portal entry, which usually means he already has a landing spot.

Hood is one of at least two pitchers Johnson and pitching coach Nate Yeskie are looking at. They just hosted Northwestern State freshman reliever Brody Trosclair on Tuesday.

JAMIE LASKOFSKI, Shortstop, William & Mary, Sophomore (6-0, 200), Burke, Virginia – A lefty, Laskofski hit .355 with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs last season and was named the Coastal Athletic Association player of the year. He also stole 36 bases. The Tigers need a shortstop with Steven Milam likely to enter the Major League Baseball Draft, but Laskofski has to improve there. He committed 13 errors in 2026 for a .939 fielding percentage in 53 games.

TY KAUNSAS, Shortstop, Maryland, Freshman (5-11, 180), Jefferson, Maryland – A solid fielding shortstop with eight errors in 58 games for a .966 fielding percentage, but he only hit .286 with five home runs and 39 RBIs.

BINO WATTERS, Outfielder, Notre Dame, Sophomore (6-2, 215), Rochester Hills, Michigan – A first team All-Atlantic Coast Conference player, Watters hit .362 with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs last season.

TREY HAWSEY, First Baseman, Louisiana Tech, Sophomore (6-2, 240), West Monroe – A big power hitter, Hawsey hit 15 home runs with 47 RBIs with a good average at .335.