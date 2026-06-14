LSU Baseball Plucks Tulane’s Best Player In Outfielder Jason Wachs Via Transfer Portal

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson may have completed his outfield for the 2027 season with the transfer portal addition of Tulane right fielder Jason Wachs, who committed to the Tigers on Sunday.

Breaking: Tulane OF Jason Wachs has committed to LSU. The sophomore had an incredible year at the plate hitting .327 while also walking 38 times to post a .453 OBP. He also showed off the power hitting 9 HR and 21 doubles to lead the team. pic.twitter.com/6GHkCTXVfD — aroundthehorn (@_aroundthehorn_) June 14, 2026

Wachs (6-foot-2, 190) led a struggling Green Wave team (25-31, 10-17 American South Conference last place) in six offensive categories last season – .327 batting average, 54 RBIs, 9 home runs, 21 doubles, 48 runs and 66 hits – as a sophomore. He hit .335 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 25 RBIs as a freshman in 2025 out of West Broward High and Pembroke Pines, Florida.

He chose LSU over Tennessee, Florida, Miami and Florida State.

Wachs could join the starting outfield in 2027 with transfer left fielder Bino Watters – the No. 1 prospect in the portal from Notre Dame – and returning prospect William Patrick, who could move into center field for the Tigers, should draft-eligible sophomore Derek Curiel not return to LSU. Patrick hit .220 last season in 33 games and 12 starts as a highly recruited freshman from Monroe.

LSU could lose its its whole starting outfield from last season – Curiel, who is expected to go in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11, junior right fielder Jake Brown, who could also go in the early rounds, and senior left fielder Chris Stanfield.

Wachs is Johnson’s fifth portal commitment for next season.

LSU BASEBALL TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS (with class for next season)

-Sophomore Landon Hood, right-handed pitcher, Gonzaga

-Junior Dawson Park, shortstop, Texas State

-Junior Bino Watters, outfielder, Notre Dame

-Senior Cade Kurland, second baseman, Florida

-Junior Jason Wachs, outfielder, Tulane