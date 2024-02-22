LSU Baseball Players Draft Best Baseball Movies

In episode seven of In The Dirt, hosts Alex Milazzo and Hayden Travinski are joined by pitchers Fidel Ulloa and Kade Anderson. Anderson is a Louisiana boy and freshman left-hander, while the right-handed Ulloa is a transfer from California. The pair draft their top baseball movies, with some shocking favorites left off the list entirely. Alex and Hayden ask the newcomers what they’re most looking forward to with the impending (at the time of filming) season opener. Finally, we learn what it takes to have a great mustache, like that of Hayden’s or Fidel’s. Watch more exclusive content from LSU Baseball on LSU.GOLD → https://lsul.su/485G3hU Listen to In The Dirt on your favorite podcast platform → https://lsul.su/HFP
Skenes and Jones lead No. 1 LSU past Samford, 11-1
LSU right-hander Paul Skenes threw another gem with 12 strikeouts, and first baseman Jared Jones launched two home runs Friday to propel the top-ranked Tigers to an 11-1 run-rule victory against Samford at Alex Box […]
LSU freshman pitcher Chase Shores announces he’s out for the rest of the season due to torn UCL
LSU freshman pitcher Chase Shores announced Tuesday on his personal Twitter account that he will miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a torn UCL. Shores (0-1), a 6-foot-8 right-hander from Lee High […]
LSU duo Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes named finalists for 2023 Golden Spikes Award
LSU, which is hosting Kentucky in a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional series, had two players among a list of three finalists for the 2023 Golden Spikes Award by USA Baseball. Junior center fielder Dylan Crews […]
