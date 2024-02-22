LSU Baseball Players Draft Best Baseball Movies

In episode seven of In The Dirt, hosts Alex Milazzo and Hayden Travinski are joined by pitchers Fidel Ulloa and Kade Anderson. Anderson is a Louisiana boy and freshman left-hander, while the right-handed Ulloa is a transfer from California. The pair draft their top baseball movies, with some shocking favorites left off the list entirely. Alex and Hayden ask the newcomers what they’re most looking forward to with the impending (at the time of filming) season opener. Finally, we learn what it takes to have a great mustache, like that of Hayden’s or Fidel’s. Watch more exclusive content from LSU Baseball on LSU.GOLD → https://lsul.su/485G3hU Listen to In The Dirt on your favorite podcast platform → https://lsul.su/HFP