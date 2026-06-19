LSU Baseball: Pitching Great Lloyd Peever To Enter College Baseball Hall Of Fame

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU pitcher Lloyd Peever, the 1992 National Player of the Year, will be inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame, the College Baseball Foundation announced on Thursday.

Peever will become the fifth former LSU player or coach to be inducted into this Hall of Fame, joining head coach Skip Bertman (2006), pitcher Ben McDonald (2008), second baseman Todd Walker (2009) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (2010).

The induction class will be honored at the Night of Champions on February 11, 2027, in Overland Park, Kansas, the home of the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Peever, a native of Stonewall, Oklahoma, authored one of the most remarkable pitching careers in collegiate baseball history.

He first established himself as an elite talent at Seminole State College in Oklahoma, going 25–2 over two seasons. He led Seminole State to two appearances in the National Junior College World Series and earned NJCAA All-America honors in 1991. By the end of his three-year career at Seminole State and LSU, Peever had amassed a 39–2 overall record.

After transferring to LSU for the 1992 season, Peever delivered one of the greatest single seasons in program and college baseball history at 14-0 record with a 1.98 earned run average, becoming one of only two starting pitchers in LSU history to complete an undefeated season. His unmatched control was evident from the outset as he opened the year with 39 consecutive innings without a walk. Over 104.2 innings, he allowed just 67 hits and 20 walks while striking out 116 and going the distance three times with one shutout.

“Lloyd had the greatest single year of any LSU pitcher ever,” Bertman said when Peever was inducted into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. “Going 14-0 just isn’t enough to describe how dominant he was.”

Peever also took a 93 mph line drive to the head against Ole Miss in his 10th start of the season in 1992 and missed only two starts after that.

“It’s funny because getting hit was one of the most memorable moments of that season for me,” Peever said in 2011. “The work I put in to get back was tough but fulfilling and coming back and continuing success was great.”

Bertman said he had never seen a player hit in the head like that.

“It’s the only thing that kept Lloyd from winning even more games that season,” Bertman said.

“Skip embedded in my mind how much greater your chance of getting the batter out becomes by just throwing the ball over the plate,” Peever said. “I found myself taking a little off pitches to make sure it was a strike a lot. And it paid off that season. It was an amazing streak.”

He was named the 1992 Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year, becoming only the second player in LSU history to earn the honor. He was a consensus first team All-American while also earning first team All-SEC honors, selection to the SEC All-Tournament Team, and two National Player of the Week awards. And he was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award that goes to the best college player in the country.

Peever was selected in the fourth round of the 1992 Major League Baseball Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

THE 2026 COLLEGE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS

Players

• *Earl Bass, Pitcher, University of South Carolina, 1972-75

• Barry Bonds, Outfielder, Arizona State University, 1983-85

• Jeff Brantley, Pitcher, Mississippi State University, 1982-85

• Dave Clark, Outfielder, Jackson State University, 1981-83

• *Bruce Gardner, Pitcher, University of Southern California, 1958-60

• Marquis Grissom, Outfielder/Pitcher, Florida A&M University, 1987-88

• Bobby Jones, Pitcher, Fresno State, 1989-91

• *Bobby Layne, Pitcher, University of Texas, 1944, 1946-48

• Scott Livingstone, Third Baseman, Texas A&M University, 1985-88

• *David McCarty, First Baseman, Stanford University, 1989-91

• Lloyd Peever, Pitcher, Seminole State College, 1990-91 / LSU, 1992

• Buster Posey, Shortstop/Catcher, Florida State University, 2006-08

• Mike Smith, Infielder, Indiana University, 1989-92

• Dave Stegman, Outfielder, University of Arizona, 1973-76

• Huston Street, Pitcher, University of Texas, 2002-04

• *Brent Strom, Pitcher, University of Southern California, 1968-70

Coaches

• Danny Hall, Head Coach, Kent State University, 1988-93 / Georgia Tech, 1994-2025

• *Hal Smeltzly, Head Coach, Florida Southern University, 1958-76

Administrators / Contributors / Umpires

• Jim Darby, Contributor, University of California, Berkeley, 1977-current

• Gus Rodriguez, Umpire, Dominican University New York, 1982-2016

• Tony Walsh, Umpire, Austin Peay State University, 1979-2022

*To be inducted posthumously.