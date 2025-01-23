LSU Baseball Pitching Coach Nate Yeskie Previews 2025

This season marks the first time since he came to LSU that Jay Johnson has had the same pitching coach two years in a row. Nate Yeskie is the man, and he joins Tiger Rag Radio’s Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne to preview the pitching staff. It’s loaded for bear. And Yeskie explains why it’s an advantage that he’s back for a second season. Guilbeau tries hard to get Yeskie to name the weekend rotation. First pitch is less than a nothing away.
Related Articles
Tommy White blasts two homers as LSU baseball takes easy win over Nicholls
LSU continued its winning ways from the weekend with a comfortable 9-0 victory over Nicholls thanks to five home runs from four different players. Jared Jones, LSU’s home run leader, added his 18th home run […]
Marlins take LSU’s Jacob Berry in first round of 2022 MLB Draft, Cade Doughty selected too
LSU’s Jacob Berry went early, as expected, in Sunday night’s first round of the 2022 Major League Draft. The switch-hitting third baseman/outfielder was selected No. 6 overall by the Miami Marlins. A second team All-SEC […]
Baseball America selects four LSU players to 2023 preseason All-America team
Four LSU players were selected Monday to the 2023 Preseason All-America team from Baseball America magazine. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews and junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and […]
Be the first to comment