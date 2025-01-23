LSU Baseball Pitching Coach Nate Yeskie Previews 2025

This season marks the first time since he came to LSU that Jay Johnson has had the same pitching coach two years in a row. Nate Yeskie is the man, and he joins Tiger Rag Radio’s Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne to preview the pitching staff. It’s loaded for bear. And Yeskie explains why it’s an advantage that he’s back for a second season. Guilbeau tries hard to get Yeskie to name the weekend rotation. First pitch is less than a nothing away.