LSU Baseball: Pitcher William Schmidt Will Try To Save Tigers Vs. Aggies Saturday, But Needs Help

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU right-hander William Schmidt spoke before Friday’s series opener against No. 7 Texas A&M about how he has dreamed about pitching in a key Southeastern Conference against the likes of the Aggies in front of a packed Alex Box Stadium.

Well, Schmidt, a sophomore who grew up near the Box and watching his heroes, will get his wish Saturday night in prime time at 7 on the SEC Network. And for the Tigers and Schmidt, it may as well be an NCAA Regional game.

After losing, 10-4, to the Aggies in the series opener on Friday night, it will be largely up to Schmidt (4-3, 3.22 ERA, 44.2 innings, 18 walks, 63 strikeouts) to keep LSU’s slipping NCAA hopes alive as the Tigers dropped to 23-16 overall and 6-10 in the SEC on Friday.

Texas A&M just too much for LSU in 10-4 win.https://t.co/WzHeUVR34u — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 18, 2026

Texas A&M (29-7, 10-5 SEC) will be throwing its top pitcher in sophomore right-hander Aiden Sims (6-0, 3.56 ERA, 48 innings 15 walks, 51 strikeouts).

“He’s their best pitcher in my opinion,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said Friday night after the game. “Best arm, good competitor.”

Johnson sees Schmidt rising to the occasion.

“I’m sure he will take advantage of it,” he said. “I’m really pleased with his development this year. We need to get some good performances around him in terms of the defense that’s played, in terms of the ability to score some runs and getting good performances out of the bullpen to help him be successful. A lot of confidence in William and proud of his growth this year. We’re still scratching the surface in that, but he’s going to give us a great chance. And I can’t wait to watch him go compete.”

LSU Baseball Schedule Change: Tigers play University of RPI next 5 weekends:https://t.co/dBz5I7qhTr — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 16, 2026

LSU did not commit any errors in the loss Friday in a departure from form. And while the Tigers did get 10 hits, they left eight runners on, including runners in scoring position in the first, fourth, fifth and eighth innings.

“I like that we have 10 hits, but they could’ve been a lot more productive,” Johnson said. “Much like Texas A&M staying on the ball and staying in the middle of the field and hitting the ball hard and low. And not even really hard, but low and enough to be successful at getting guys in who were on base. We had a couple chances of that, and we popped up. We grounded out to short. They took advantage with two outs and runners in scoring position.”

It was a blues song all too familiar to Johnson.

“We had some opportunities with those 10 hits, and we’ve got to do a better job cashing in on those,” he said. “It’s not a new thing.”