LSU Baseball Picked No. 3 In D1 Baseball Preseason Poll

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The accolades keep streaming in for the LSU baseball team. D1 Baseball picked the Tigers No. 3 in its 2025 preseason college poll on Monday behind No. 1 Texas A&M and No. 2 Virginia.

LSU, which has the No. 1 freshmen class for the upcoming season according to D1 Baseball, will be trying to return to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, where it won the national championship in 2023. The Tigers were eliminated in the NCAA Regional round last season at North Carolina.

Perfect Game’s preseason poll had LSU at No. 2 in its preseason poll behind Texas A&M last week. Last July, Baseball America picked LSU as the No. 1 team entering the 2025 season.

LSU 2025 BASEBALL SCHEDULE

The Tigers open the season on Friday, Feb. 14, in Alex Box Stadium against Purdue-Fort Wayne. LSU opens Southeastern Conference play on Friday, March 14, against Missouri, then travels to new SEC member Texas the next weekend.