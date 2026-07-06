LSU Baseball: Paul Skenes 1 Of 14 MLB All-Stars In History, But He Was “Surprised” At This Selection

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU baseball All-American and national champion pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates has been named to the National League roster for the Major League Baseball All-Star game on Tuesday, July 14, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia (7 p.m., FOX).

Skenes, an MLB All-Star for the third straight season, has been the starting pitcher for the National League in each of the past two Midsummer Classics after being drafted in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft shortly after winning MVP of the College World Series that summer for the victorious Tigers.

Fourteen former LSU players, beginning with second baseman Connie Ryan in 1944, have been chosen for the All-Star Game on 29 occasions. LSU has had a former player selected for the All-Star Game 13 times since 2015.

“I’m just as much an Air Force guy as I am an LSU guy. I’m very fond of my time at LSU. But Air Force, it’s the greatest school on earth.” … Paul Skenes. https://t.co/C8PrCvG2Sj — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 4, 2026

Skenes, the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year and 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner, has struggled this season compared to his first two seasons as he is 6-8 on the season with a 3.62 ERA and has lost his last six consecutive decisions. He is still striking out batters at a high percentage, though, with 119 in 97 innings amid just 22 walks. He has a 2.35 career ERA in three seasons with 505 strikeouts in 417.2 innings.

“To be honest, probably a little bit surprised,” Skenes said of his selection, considering his season. “I think I’ve thrown the ball well, but I don’t think all the numbers necessarily match up. That’s probably how a lot of fans feel, too. I was shocked that I was the only one (from the Pirates). Not too happy about that. Our offense is just a buzzsaw.”

Pittsburgh second baseman Brandon Lowe is fifth in MLB in RBIs with 63 and 10th with 21 home runs, while third baseman Nick Gonzales is seventh in batting average at .312. And outfielder Bryan Reynolds is 18th in RBIs with 56.

I really like these answers from Paul Skenes on the All-Star Game. He’s less excited for himself. And more disappointed in the guys who got snubbed. That’s a team player mentality right there. pic.twitter.com/Y1pO8EigUf — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 5, 2026

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who had committed to LSU coach Jay Johnson for the 2023 season but later entered the MLB Draft and went in the second round to Milwaukee, has also been invited to the All-Star game. Misiorowski is 9-4 on the season with a 1.47 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 104 innings and has thrown the fastest pitch in MLB history this season at 105.5 miles per hour.

Skenes, a right-hander from Lake Forest, California, won the Dick Howser Trophy as a Tiger in 2023 as the best player in NCAA Division I.

LSU Legend Skip Bertman and family unharmed by storms in Baton Rouge, but home and vehicle damaged by oak tree. Former players rush to his aid.https://t.co/wXQVg9HqA6 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 6, 2026

Also the 2023 D1 Baseball National Player of the Year and the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year, Skenes compiled a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and WHIP (walks plus hits per nine innings pitched at 0.75.

Skenes finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28) in 2023. He was 1-0 in two starts in Omaha, Nebraska, that season at the World Series with a 1.15 ERA in 15.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks and 21 strikeouts.

LSU BASEBALL IN THE MLB ALL-STAR GAME, 1944-2026



• Connie Ryan, 2B, Boston Braves (NL) – 1944

• Alvin Dark, SS, New York Giants (NL) – 1951, 1952, 1954

• Joe Bill Adcock, 1B, Milwaukee Braves (NL) – 1960

• Albert Belle, OF, Cleveland Indians (AL) – 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996; Chicago White Sox (AL) – 1997

• Paul Byrd, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) – 1999

• Brian Wilson, RHP, San Francisco Giants (NL) – 2008, 2010, 2011

• Brad Hawpe, OF, Colorado Rockies (NL) – 2009

• Aaron Hill, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays (AL) – 2009

• DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Colorado Rockies (NL)- 2015, 2017; New York Yankees (AL) – 2019

• Will Harris, RHP, Houston Astros (AL) – 2016

• Aaron Nola, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) – 2018

• Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros (AL) – 2018, 2019; Boston Red Sox (AL) – 2025

• Kevin Gausman, RHP, San Francisco Giants (NL) – 2021; Toronto Blue Jays (AL) – 2023

• Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates (NL) – 2024, 2025, 2026