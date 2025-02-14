LSU Baseball Off To Flying Start In Season Opener

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

And just like that, the No. 2 LSU baseball team took a 5-0 lead in the first inning of its season opener Tuesday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU OPENING DAY BATTING ORDER

Coach Jay Johnson’s much-anticipated first lineup went like this … with previous school:

CF Chris Stanfield, Jr. … Auburn

LF Derek Curiel, Fr. … Orange Lutheran High, West Covina, California

1B Jared Jones, Jr. … LSU

DH Josh Pearson, Sr. … LSU

2B Daniel Dickinson, Jr. … Utah Valley

RF Jake Brown, So. … LSU

C Luis Hernandez, Sr. … Indiana State

SS Steven Milam, So. … LSU

3B Michael Braswell III, Sr. … LSU

P Kade Anderson, So. … LSU

Stanfield tripled to lead off against Purdue Fort Wayne starter Dillon Fischer and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jared Jones. Dickinson, another transfer, singled in two more runs for a 3-0 lead and later scored on an error by catcher Brooks Sailors, who was trying to throw out a stealing Brown at second base. Brown had singled. Milam singled in another run for the 5-0 cushion.

TO READ TIGER RAG 5-PART SERIES “FIRST PITCH FEVER” ON LSU OPENING SEASON, CLICK HERE

Anderson retired the side in order in the first inning with two looking strikeouts. He struck out three more in the second inning and another in the third. Anderson allowed his first hit in the third inning.

The Tigers added two more in the bottom of the second for a 7-0 lead on a two-RBI double by Dickinson, who had four RBIs with seven innings to go.