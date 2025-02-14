LSU Baseball Off To Flying Start In Season Opener

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor
And just like that, the No. 2 LSU baseball team took a 5-0 lead in the first inning of its season opener Tuesday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU OPENING DAY BATTING ORDER
Coach Jay Johnson’s much-anticipated first lineup went like this … with previous school:
CF Chris Stanfield, Jr. … Auburn
LF Derek Curiel, Fr. … Orange Lutheran High, West Covina, California
1B Jared Jones, Jr. … LSU
DH Josh Pearson, Sr. … LSU
2B Daniel Dickinson, Jr. … Utah Valley
RF Jake Brown, So. … LSU
C Luis Hernandez, Sr. … Indiana State
SS Steven Milam, So. … LSU
3B Michael Braswell III, Sr. … LSU
P Kade Anderson, So. … LSU
Stanfield tripled to lead off against Purdue Fort Wayne starter Dillon Fischer and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jared Jones. Dickinson, another transfer, singled in two more runs for a 3-0 lead and later scored on an error by catcher Brooks Sailors, who was trying to throw out a stealing Brown at second base. Brown had singled. Milam singled in another run for the 5-0 cushion.
TO READ TIGER RAG 5-PART SERIES “FIRST PITCH FEVER” ON LSU OPENING SEASON, CLICK HERE
Anderson retired the side in order in the first inning with two looking strikeouts. He struck out three more in the second inning and another in the third. Anderson allowed his first hit in the third inning.
The Tigers added two more in the bottom of the second for a 7-0 lead on a two-RBI double by Dickinson, who had four RBIs with seven innings to go.
