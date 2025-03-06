LSU Baseball Nukes North Dakota State This Time

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 1 LSU left no doubt in its second game against North Dakota State on Wednesday night, 10-run ruling the Bison, 13-3, in seven innings.

The Tigers, who fell behind 3-0 in the first inning Tuesday and 7-1 in the third before winning 11-9, left no doubt this time as they scored seven in the first and coasted for the win in front of a few thousand at Alex Box Stadium.

Jared Jones hit a three-run home run in the third inning after a Chris Stanfield RBI single as the Tigers went up 11-1. Jones homered again in the fifth inning for a 13-1 lead. He hit both to right-center field and has four home runs on the season and a team-high 36 RBIs. Jones tied Daniel Dickinson for the home run lead and finished 3-for-4.

JAY JOHNSON’S SERENIPITOUS RECRUITING LANDED PITCHER ZAC COWAN

The Tigers (13-1) sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning and put up six hits. Derek Curiel had two hits in the inning – a lead-off single and a two-run single. Steven Milam also stroked a two-run single. Tanner Reaves had an RBI single. Jake Brown drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Josh Pearson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for an RBI.

Freshman William Schmidt of Catholic High started his second mid-week game and dominated again, allowing two hits and one run in four innings with seven strikeouts and two walks through 73 pitches. North Dakota State scored its only run off Schmidt in the second inning on a wild pitch after Schmidt allowed a single and walked and hit a batter.

For the second time in two nights, LSU coach Jay Johnson delved deep into his pitching arsenal by throwing a pitcher for the first time all season. Senior transfer left-hander Dalton Beck, who is also an outfielder and first baseman from Incarnate Word, threw the fifth inning, allowing one hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

Chandler Dorsey, a junior transfer right-hander from South Florida, threw two innings Tuesday, allowing no runs or hits with a walk and a strikeout. Johnson has used 16 pitchers on the season and has one more to go in junior Gavin Guidry, who was not available for LSU’s last six games because of a back/mid-body injury. He may have a chance to pitch this weekend when the Tigers host North Alabama in a three-game series – 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Redshirt junior right-hander Grant Fontenot, a transfer from Texas, threw the top of the seventh for the Tigers, making his third appearance of the season. The Bison touched him up for two runs on one hit and a walk.

North Dakota State dropped to 1-11 on the season.