LSU Baseball Not Ranked For 1st Time Since 2-7 SEC Start In 2024; Jay Johnson Radio Show Canceled

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 13 LSU’s 16-9 victory at Vanderbilt Sunday was not enough to keep it ranked in three major polls released Monday.

Of course, Vanderbilt (13-8, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) was not ranked, and LSU lost two straight to the Commodores on Friday and Saturday in the SEC opening weekend. And at the time, LSU had lost four of its previous six games.

Vanderbilt couldn’t stop LSU Sunday, but the weather did. The polls also grounded the Tigers today:https://t.co/zwgZKzav7I — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 16, 2026

On Monday, the defending national champion Tigers (14-7, 1-2 SEC) fell out of the Perfect Game, D1 Baseball and USA Today Coaches polls. LSU is not ranked for the first time since also losing two of three to Vanderbilt on April 4-6 of 2024 at Alex Box Stadium to fall to 21-12 and 3-9 in the SEC.

LSU, which had also won the national championship the previous season in 2023, had also lost early that week, 12-7, at home to Southern (12-13) on April 1. The previous weekend, No. 9 LSU dropped to No. 25 after losing three straight at Arkansas to drop to 20-9 and 2-7. LSU opened the 2024 season ranked No. 2. The Tigers recovered to finish 43-23 and 13-17 and reached an NCAA Regional at North Carolina. But the Tigers never returned to the polls until the next season.

The Tigers opened this season at No. 1 in multiple polls and got off to an 8-0 start.

LSU will host Grambling State (5-13, 2-1 SWAC) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU finally solves Vanderbilt, and we’re not just talking baseball.https://t.co/eUYfBUm4Vs — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 16, 2026

Then the Tigers will get a chance to possibly return to the polls as they host No. 8 Oklahoma (17-3, 2-1 SEC) in a Thursday-Saturday SEC series – 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU and 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network+. Oklahoma took two of three over the weekend over No. 22 Texas A&M.

JAY JOHNSON RADIO SHOW CANCELED

Due to LSU team’s flight from Nashville to Baton Rouge getting canceled on Sunday, and the Monday flight not expected in Baton Rouge until 5:30 p.m., LSU coach Jay Johnson’s radio show at 6 p.m. Monday at TJ Ribs in Baton Rouge has been canceled.