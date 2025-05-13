LSU Baseball National Title Triumvirate Together Tonight On Tiger Rag Radio – Paul, Skip And Jay

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU’s trio of national championship baseball coaches will be together again tonight via the magic of statewide Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (For a list of stations, see below).

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson will appear shortly after 6 p.m., followed by former coach Skip Bertman at 6:30 p.m. and former coach-now South Carolina coach Paul Mainieri at 7:30 p.m. The show will be broadcast from Gerry Lane Chevrolet in Baton Rouge with hosts Jeff Palermo (Louisiana Radio Network news and sports director), Todd Horne (Tiger Rag executive editor) and Glenn Guilbeau (Tiger Rag editor).

LSU DOESN’T SWEEP ARKANSAS, BUT SWEEPS ALL POLLS AS NO. 1 TEAM

Johnson won the 2023 national championship at LSU and has his Tigers at No. 1 in the nation now, going into the last weekend of the regular season.

SKIP BERTMAN PODCAST DEBUTS

Bertman won five national titles – 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 2000. And Mainieri won the 2009 national crown and played for another in 2017. Mainieri, who retired after the 2021 season because of back and neck issues, also left most of the team in which Johnson won the ’23 crown with, including Dylan Crews. In addition, Mainieri also helped LSU athletic director Scott Woodward in his coaching search after the 2021 season that landed Johnson.

Mainieri soon returned to health and got back into coaching as South Carolina’s head coach for the 2025 season after being considered at Miami and Notre Dame. Mainieri’s Gamecocks (26-26, 5-22 SEC) have struggled this season and host LSU (40-12, 17-10 SEC) this Thursday through Sunday to close the regular season.

WAFB Channel 9 sports director Jacques Doucet will also appear at 7 p.m.

