LSU baseball National Champions to receive rings in special ceremony on November 11 at the PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s 2023 baseball team will receive its National Championship rings in a special ceremony to be held in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, November 11, prior to the LSU-Florida football game.

All fans are invited to attend the National Champions Ring Ceremony in the PMAC free of charge. The exact time of the ceremony and more details will be announced once the kickoff time for the LSU-Florida football game is determined.

Directed by 2023 National Coach of the Year Jay Johnson, LSU won its seventh NCAA National Championship on June 26 with a resounding 18-4 victory over Florida in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals in Omaha, Neb.

LSU was the nation’s consensus No. 1 team for the first 12 weeks of the regular season, and the Tigers finished the year at the pinnacle of college baseball.

LSU was No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (634) and in shutouts by its pitching staff (12). The Tigers finished No. 2 in the country in homers (144), walks received (413), hit-by-pitches (143), on-base percentage (.432) and strikeouts pitched per nine innings (11.7).

The Tigers led the SEC in 12 offensive categories, and the LSU pitching staff recorded a school-record 798 strikeouts.

The 2023 Tigers featured three First-Team All-Americans: centerfielder Dylan Crews, the Golden Spikes Award winner; right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, the Dick Howser Trophy recipient; and third baseman Tommy White, the nation’s leader in RBI (105).