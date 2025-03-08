LSU Baseball Moved Up To Noon Saturday Vs. North Alabama Because Of Bad Weather

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It’s a matinee at Alex Box Stadium Saturday with No. 1 LSU (14-1) hosting North Alabama (3-9) at high noon. The game was moved up from 6 p.m. Saturday due to bad weather in the forecast.

Will they be showing Home Run Derby again? Or The Return of Anthony Eyanson?

No. 1 LSU (14-1) hit six home runs in a 13-2, 10-run rule win over North Alabama on Friday night. Brothers Josh and John Pearson each hit their first home runs of the season as did Tanner Reaves and Luis Hernandez. Steven Milam hit his third, and Daniel Dickinson hit his team-high fifth.

It was the most home runs in a game for the Tigers since they had six in a 14-0 win over Kentucky in the opener of a Super Regional at the Box in the 2023 national championship season.

Junior Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 3.18 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 17 innings) will start for LSU today against North Alabama freshman left-hander Tripp Patterson (1-1, 1.37 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 19 and two-thirds innings).

Eyanson will be coming off a shaky start last week against Nebraska in Frisco, Texas. He gave up five runs on six hits with two wild pitches in the first three innings as the Tigers trailed 5-0 before erupting for three in the fourth and six in the seventh on their way to an 11-6 win.

The UC-San Diego transfer settled down to allow only one more hit and struck out seven through six innings for the win.

After Saturday, LSU will have just two more games – 1 p.m. vs. North Alabama Sunday and Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday – before opening Southeastern Conference play against Missouri (6-7) next weekend.