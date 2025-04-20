LSU Baseball Misses On Sweep Of Alabama With 7-4 Loss After 9 Walks By Bullpen

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU coach Jay Johnson tried something different by changing his weekend pitching rotation for the first time all season. But it backfired as his bullpen ignited Alabama, and the Tigers lost, 7-4, on Saturday night in front of 11,833 at Alex Box Stadium Stadium.

ANOTHER SWEEP WITHIN LSU’S GRASP AT THE BAMA BREEZE?

No. 9 LSU (34-17, 12-6 Southeastern Conference) blew a chance to sweep its fourth SEC series of the season after winning the opener, 11-6, and taking Friday’s game, 4-3. No. 15 Alabama (31-10, 9-9 SEC) never trailed after losing leads in the first two games.

Junior left-hander Conner Ware started for the fifth time this season, but first time in the SEC in place of usual No. 3 starter Chase Shores. Ware allowed no runs on two hits and one walk with a strikeout in the first two innings. But when Bryce Fowler led off the third inning with a single, Johnson hooked him.

Shores, who had started every previous game three of a series all season, came on to get Alabama top hitter Justin Lebron to line out to third base. But then he walked Kade Snell and gave up a three-run home run to Richie Bonomolo Jr. for a 3-0 lead. Ware was charged with the first of those three runs and took the loss to fall to 4-1. Shores last two and two-thirds innings as he allowed three earned runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Johnson explained that starting Ware over Shores was an effort to delay having to go to the bullpen as his best two relievers – Zac Cowan and Casan Evans – pitched to their limits on Friday and were not going to be used in this one. Cowan had been the extended reliever for Shores in previous games, but he threw 29 pitches over three innings Friday in getting his sixth save of the season. He also pitched briefly Thursday and earned that save. Evans threw 35 pitches through two and a third innings in getting the win on Thursday.

“I’m very comfortable starting him,” Johnson said of Shores. “Have been for 10 weeks in a row. That didn’t change. This was a little bit of a, ‘Hey, how do we get through tonight when you tapped out your two best guys out of the pen?'”

LSU clawed back, but that pen let it down late.

Jared Jones hit his team-high 13th home run of the season to get the Tigers within 3-1 in the third inning. But Alabama got that back off Shores in the fourth with an RBI single by Fowler for a 4-1 lead and went up 5-1 in the fifth on an RBI single by former Tiger catcher Brady Neal.

The Tigers drew within 5-3 in the sixth inning on a two-run home run by Jake Brown, but LSU would get no closer as its bullpen imploded in the ninth inning.

Freshman William Schmidt had pitched admirably in the eighth as he retired Lebron and Bonomolo back-to-back with a runner on third to end the inning. But he inexplicably walked the first two batters in the ninth and left. Jaden Noot gave up a single to load the bases before striking out Coleman Mizell. But he allowed a sacrifice fly to center to pinch-hitter Brennen Norton for a 6-3 deficit and then walked Fowler. And he was out of there.

Jacob Mayers relieved Noot and promptly walked Lebron with the bases loaded for a 7-3 deficit. In all, seven LSU relievers gave up a ridiculous nine walks.

LSU reliever William Schmidt walks 1st two batters in the 9th down 5-3. With players being paid handsomely by NIL now, coaches should be able to fine them for ridiculous walks. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 20, 2025

The Tigers rallied in the bottom of the ninth as Josh Pearson led off with a walk off stud reliever Carson Ozmer, who then gave up an RBI triple to Brown to cut the Tide’s lead to 7-4. With better relieving or if Johnson had stuck with Ware longer, LSU may have had a chance.

But Ozmer struck out pinch-hitters Tanner Reaves and Dalton Beck back-to-back before Daniel Dickinson popped out to the catcher to end the game and earn his 13th save.

Alabama’s bullpen, meanwhile, allowed all of one walk over four innings. Ozmer allowed one hit and one run with the walk and struck out five. Starter Zane Adams, who was demoted from ace to No. 3 starter after back-to-back horrendous outings, allowed just one run to LSU on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts in five innings for the win to improve to 5-2.

The Tigers host Northwestern State Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before hosting defending national champion and No. 4 Tennessee on Friday through Sunday.