LSU Baseball Mid-Week Primer: McNeese St. vs LSU

McNeese Cowboys (16-14) at LSU Tigers (21-12) DATE/TIME

Tuesday, April 8 @ 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,726)

RADIO · LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates· Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live ; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com TV/ONLINE

Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. McNEESE LSU leads the overall series with McNeese, 33-12, and the Tigers posted a 7-4 win over the Cowboys last season (May 16) in Baton Rouge … LSU has won 15 of its past 18 games versus McNeese … LSU, however, has just a 4-3 advantage in the last seven meetings between the schools since 2016 … McNeese defeated LSU 7-0 in 2016 in Baton Rouge and 5-4 in 2017 in Lake Charles … LSU recorded a 13-3 win over the Cowboys in 2018 in Baton Rouge before McNeese defeated the Tigers, 2-0, in 2019 at Alex Box Stadium … LSU has won the last three matchups, all in Baton Rouge – a 14-1 win in 2021, a 6-3 victory in 2022 and the 7-4 win on May 16 of last season. QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON “We’ve got to be able to finish the games that we can, and we’ve certainly tried to do that. We’ll try a different way. We need to improve our overall execution – put hitters away with two strikes and get off the field with two outs.” ABOUT THE TIGERS

Junior right-hander Luke Holman defeated sixth-ranked Vanderbilt on Thursday night, limiting the Commodores to four earned runs on four hits in 5.2 innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts … he threw 97 pitches in the outing, recording 62 for strikes, and he pitched 4.1 perfect innings before allowing a Vanderbilt baserunner in the fifth inning … Holman is 6-1 this season with a 2.01 ERA in 34.2 innings … he has recorded 13 walks and 71 strikeouts, and he’s limiting opponents to a .174 batting average.

Sophomore left-hander Griffin Herring recorded the save in Thursday’s win over No. 6 Vanderbilt … he worked 3.1 innings and allowed no runs on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts … Herring is 2-0 this season with a 2.42 ERA and three saves in 22.1 innings with seven walks and 31 strikeouts.

Freshman outfielder Ashton Larson was LSU’s leading hitter in its four games last week, batting .364 (4-for-11) with one homer, one RBI and two runs scored.

Junior third baseman Tommy White hit .333 (5-for-15) in four games last week with two homers, four RBI, six runs, three walks and a .472 on-base percentage … White is the Tigers’ leading hitting on the year, batting .321 with four doubles, 11 homers, 29 RBI and 32 runs.

Sophomore first baseman Jared Jones homered once and collected four RBI and two runs in four games last week … Jones is tied with Tommy White for the team lead in homers with 11 … sophomore catcher Brady Neal also produced four RBI last week with one homer and three runs scored.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS