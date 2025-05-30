LSU Baseball May Not Start NCAA Regional Until As Late As 5 P.M. Due To Weather

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The first pitch of LSU’s NCAA Regional baseball opener at Alex Box Stadium against Arkansas-Little Rock scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday has been delayed indefinitely, according to LSU and NCAA officials.

NO ONE TOLD JAY JOHNSON ABOUT BATON ROUGE WEATHER WHEN HE GOT THE JOB

The game could be started at 2 p.m., but game officials fear they would have to stop the game after an inning or two in because of approaching storms and lightning. Game officials would rather start the game later and be able to play continuously instead of starting earlier, stopping for weather, starting again and possibly stopping again.

According to the national weather service, there will be rain and lightning or the threat of such in the Baton Rouge area until approximately 5 p.m. Game officials are estimating a possible start between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

That would obviously push back the start of the scheduled 6:30 p.m. second game of the four-team, double-elimination NCAA Regional. That will be between Dallas Baptist and Rhode Island.

LSU coach Jay Johnson still has not named his starting pitcher for the game. A lineup is posted in the Tigers’ dugout, but the starting pitcher is taped over.