LSU Baseball: Mavrick Rizy Enters Portal Ahead Of Its Opening On Monday As Tigers Return Many Arms

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The first of what could be a string of LSU baseball pitchers entering the NCAA Transfer Portal has happened with the portal window opening on Monday, June 1, and running through July 1.

Sophomore reliever Mavrick Rizy has entered the portal after a disappointing 2026 season. LSU coach Jay Johnson and pitching coach Nate Yeskie had tall hopes for Rizy (6-foot-9, 251 pounds), who signed out of Worcester Academy in Fiskdale, Massachusetts, before the 2025 season as the No. 36 incoming freshman pitcher by Perfect Game and No. 1 player from his state.

Rizy (0-0, 4.22 ERA, 0 saves) struggled with control this past season as he walked nearly one batter per appearance with 19 in 21 and a third innings and had eight wild pitches and seven hit batsman with 28 strikeouts. He had similar numbers in 2025 at 0-0 with a 4.74 ERA and no saves in 24 and two-thirds innings with 19 walks and 29 strikeouts. But he had only two wild pitches and four hit batsman.

At the moment, LSU has 10 returning pitchers (pre-portal) who were underclassmen in 2026 – freshmen Marcos Paz, Reagan Ricken, Zion Theophilus, Jonah Aase and sophomores Casan Evans, William Schmidt, Danny Lachenmayer, Ethan Plog, Cooper Williams and redshirt sophomore Deven Sheerin. Upperclassmen pitchers are juniors Cooper Moore and Santiago Garcia and redshirt juniors Gavin Guidry, Jaden Noot and DJ Primeaux. Those five could enter the Major League Baseball Draft, which will be July 11-13.

Rizy, 21, can enter the MLB Draft as an older sophomore.

Among the incoming LSU pitcher commitments are Logan Schmidt, Jensen Hirschkorn and Kolby Stringer along with signees Cooper Sides, Dylan Blomker and Lucas Nawrocki.