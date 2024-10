Deven Sheerin, LSU’s top pitching transfer, is out for 2025 due to a torn ACL.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander’s absence disrupts the Tigers’ plans.

Last season at Mount St. Mary’s, Sheerin struck out 109 in 70 innings. He led the MAAC in strikeouts and won the conference’s Rookie of the Year.

Baseball America ranked him the No. 8 transfer.

Now, LSU must rethink its pitching strategy without Sheerin. He was key to their plans for the upcoming season.