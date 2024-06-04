LSU baseball loses relief pitcher to transfer portal one day after its season ended

LSU baseball had had a relief pitcher enter the portal the day after the Tigers’ season came to an end in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Micah Bucknam, a right-handed sophomore, announced he was entering the transfer portal on Tuesday. He made eight appearances out of the bullpen for LSU and posted a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks in nine innings pitched.

Bucknam announced his transfer on social media with a post that thanked LSU for the chance to be on the team for the past couple of seasons.

“Over the past 2+ years, I got to call LSU home,” Bucknam said. “To my teammates, coaches and fans, thank you. Thanks for welcoming me and allowing me to be part of something special. We got to experience what I dreamt of, winning a national championship. “With that being said and after great reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I look forward to competing and continuing to play the sport I love.”

Thankful and Blessed. The Lord is at work. pic.twitter.com/VU7I0VzMFZ — Micah Bucknam (@BucknamMicah) June 4, 2024

His last appearance as a Tiger came on April 20 on the road against Missouri. He gave up two hits, one of which was a home run in 0.2 innings pitched in that game.