LSU Baseball Loses One Of Top Transfer Portal Pitchers To Tennessee

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

One of the LSU baseball program’s top first targets as the NCAA Transfer Portal window opened last week – Northwestern State left-handed pitcher Brody Trosclair – has committed to Tennessee.

Trosclair (5-foot-11, 186 pounds) visited LSU last Tuesday – one day after the portal window opened on June 1. He also visited Arkansas, then Tennessee over this past weekend. A freshman from Thibodaux High, he was 5-1 with a 1.89 ERA and a save. Trosclair struck out 55 with 11 walks in 38 innings before his season was cut short in early April because of an elbow injury that required surgery. He had a procedure that placed an internal brace on his elbow and is expected to be ready for next season.

After Trosclair left LSU for other visits, the Tigers did gain a commitment from another pitcher – freshman right-hander Landon Hood (6-3, 200) of Gonzaga – last week. Hood was 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA and five saves for the Bulldogs last season. Hood is from Canyon View High and Goodyear, Arizona.

LSU has only one other commitment so far with the portal lasting through July 1. That is sophomore shortstop Dawson Park (5-11, 167), who hit .301 with 13 home runs, 10 doubles and 52 RBIs in 2026 for Texas State before leaving the team late in the season after a fight with a teammate. Park is from Magnolia West High in Magnolia, Texas.