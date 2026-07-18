LSU Baseball “Loses” No. 10 Outfielder Anthony Murphy From 2027 Signing Class

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU outfielder “signee” Anthony Murphy of Corona, California, has committed to Miami after decommitting from LSU following his selection in the 16th round of the 20-round Major League Baseball Draft last weekend.

Murphy (6-0, 190 pounds) was the No. 39 prospect in the draft and No. 10 outfielder by Perfect Game, but he was the 466th selecton by Washington and doesn’t plan on pursuing pro baseball just yet.

But don’t look for LSU and coach Jay Johnson to sue Murphy for getting out of his signed scholarship papers. LSU has or will release Murphy from that signing in a mutual agreement because he wants to go to Miami for a better chance to play sooner as the Tigers are full in the outfield via the portal and other high school signees. And LSU’s overall roster is suddenly crowded and can use the extra space.

#LSU signee Anthony Murphy has decommitted from the program.



Murphy was picked by the Nationals in the 16th round and was quiet about his intentions until today. pic.twitter.com/6nXquhXng9 — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) July 17, 2026

That is because LSU stands to lose only three or four from its now 22-member signing class of 2027 to the MLB Draft, which took only nine Tigers in all after Johnson projected 13 or 14 to be taken. And only four were taken in the first 10 rounds and 317 picks. The loss of Murphy cuts LSU’s roster down to 41. The maximum is 34 for next season, but the NCAA has a strange, contradictory loophole to that rule. Players beyond the 34 can be labeled as “designated student-athletes,” and there is no limit on those. The “designated” players can also still play, practice and travel and not count against the 34 “limit,” which therefore really isn’t a limit.

LSU BASEBALL 2027 SIGNING CLASS

“Being committed to LSU has been an incredible honor,” Murphy said in a social media post on Friday, mistakenly using the word “committed” instead of “signed” as scholarship signatures in college baseball are not viewed as seriously as in other college sports. Multitudes of high school seniors who have signed scholarship papers with colleges easily get out of them when they’re drafted into MLB and go pro immediately.

The terms “signed” and “committed” are basically used interchangeably in college baseball.

“And I’ll always be thankful for the relationships I’ve built and the support I’ve received,” Murphy went on. “This decision was not made lightly and is in no way a reflection of LSU, its coaches or the program. I have nothing but respect and appreciation for everything they’ve done for me.”

And via the portal, LSU signed No. 5 outfielder Bino Watters of Notre Dame, No. 15 Angel Laya of Oregon and No. 58 Jason Wachs of Tulane. Plus Johnson has been raving about incoming freshmen outfielders Dominic Santarelli, a left-handed hitting 18th round pick from St. Joseph High in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and Malachi Washington, an 18th round pick from Parkview High in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Washington was ranked as the No. 28 draft prospect by Perfect Game, while Santarelli was No. 45.

“Both of them (Santarelli and Washington) could’ve been drafted higher,” Johnson said. “But they held themselves in high value and held this opportunity at LSU in high value, and the teams that were interested in drafting them didn’t meet it. And good for the Tigers that that’s the case. And they’re going to be here for three years.”

There is also No. 34 Perfect Game draft prospect outfielder Nathaneal Davis, another left-handed hitter who is headed to LSU after taking his name out of the draft before draft weekend. And Johnson has No. 50 Perfect Game draft prospect in incoming freshman Lucas Nawrocki, a left-handed pitcher and left-handed outfielder/first baseman who took his name out of the draft after not going in the first four rounds last Saturday.