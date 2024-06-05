LSU baseball loses its second pitcher to the transfer portal

LSU baseball has lost a second pitcher to the transfer portal after right-hander Aiden Moffett announced on Wednesday that he has entered the portal.

Moffett spent the last two seasons at LSU and pitched 17.2 innings last season after making just one appearance his freshman year. He posted a 5.60 ERA in 16 appearances and struck out 21 batters while walking 12. He made brief appearances against both South Carolina in the SEC Tournament and North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional.

He joins Micah Bucknam in the transfer portal.

I have recently entered my name in the transfer portal.

Forever LSU💜 — Aiden Moffett (@AidenMoffett1) June 5, 2024

Moffett was one of the hardest throwers on the Tigers’ roster and had a fastball that clocked close to triple digits during his time at LSU. He hit 98 miles per hour on the radar gun in his appearance against UNC.