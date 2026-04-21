LSU Baseball Loses Its Best Player For The Season – Jake Brown Has Wrist Injury

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU’s lost baseball season of 2026 took another major downturn on Tuesday with news that star outfielder Jake Brown is done for the season and likely his college career with a wrist injury, coach Jay Johnson confirmed to Tiger Rag this morning.

NEW: Jake Brown to undergo surgery for broken hand



READ: https://t.co/ApuwPnX8tD pic.twitter.com/azZJCbKfJj — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) April 21, 2026

Brown, a junior from Sulphur who leads the Tigers with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs, suffered a broken hamate bone in his wrist on Sunday that will require surgery. He is a draft-eligible junior, so he has likely played his last game for the Tigers. Brown played all three games over the weekend as Texas A&M swept the Tigers.

The left-hander went 1-for-4 in the 5-2 loss on Sunday with a line out to third base in the first inning a single to left in the fourth, a fly out to left in the sixth and a strikeout in the eighth.

“He hurt it on Sunday in his third at-bat,” Johnson told Tiger Rag Tuesday.

Brown finishes the season with a .309 batting average and nine stolen bases in 10 attempts in 41 starts out of LSU’s 41 games. As a sophomore in 2025, he led the team with a .385 average (5-for-13) at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, as the Tigers won the national title. He hit .320 last season with eight home runs and 49 RBIs in 64 games and 46 starts.

LSU great Warren Morris had the same hamate bone injury in his wrist in the 1996 season and had surgery on April 24 of that year and returned for the Tigers’ NCAA Regional on May 23, but was only able to play defense and bunt. He did not fully recover until June 8 – the day of the Tigers’ national championship game against Miami. And he hit the most famous home run in College World Series – a two-run walk-off to give the Tigers a 9-8 win and the national championship.

Brown’s injury comes on the heels of LSU losing starting pitcher Cooper Moore for the season with a broken bone near his right elbow of his pitching arm.

LSU (23-18, 6-12 Southeastern Conference) has lost six straight SEC games. The Tigers host the University of New Orleans (17-25, 7-14 Southland Conference) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on SEC Network+.