LSU baseball loses freshman pitcher to the transfer portal

Head coach Jay Johnson has lost another LSU pitcher to the transfer portal.
Freshman right-handed pitcher MJ Seo has entered the portal after just one season in Baton Rouge. Seo was a highly touted recruit out of high school and was ranked the No. 2 shortstop and No. 16 overall player in Texas.
Seo became a full-time pitcher after coming to LSU suffered an injury during fall ball that forced him to miss some time. He didn’t make a single appearance for LSU and will now find a new home in the portal.
Seo joins Javen Coleman, Sam Dutton, Cam Johnson, Aiden Moffett, Micah Bucknam and Nic Bronzini as pitchers that are transferring away from LSU this offseason.
