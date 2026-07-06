LSU Baseball Loses Commitment CJ Weinstein In Flip To UCLA

July 5, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Baseball 0
LSU coach in a purple polo shirt and cap with the LSU logo, wearing sunglasses, pointing to the right during practice.
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has lost a commitment to UCLA, but he still has 22 in his recruiting class for 2026. (Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has lost shortstop/second baseman commitment CJ Weinstein to UCLA, dropping his class of 2027 to 22 players.

Weinstein is the No. 149 prospect for the Major League Baseball Draft that is on July 11 and 12. He is from Orange Lutheran High in the Los Angeles area and is the second commitment to leave Johnson’s class of 24 for the 2027 season.

LSU Baseball: Left-handed Pitcher Colton Christman Decommits, Reopens Recruitment Amid Crowded Roster

Previously left-handed pitcher Colton Christman of Arbor View High in Las Vegas decommitted from the Tigers last month.

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