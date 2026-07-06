LSU Baseball Loses Commitment CJ Weinstein In Flip To UCLA

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has lost shortstop/second baseman commitment CJ Weinstein to UCLA, dropping his class of 2027 to 22 players.

Weinstein is the No. 149 prospect for the Major League Baseball Draft that is on July 11 and 12. He is from Orange Lutheran High in the Los Angeles area and is the second commitment to leave Johnson’s class of 24 for the 2027 season.

Previously left-handed pitcher Colton Christman of Arbor View High in Las Vegas decommitted from the Tigers last month.