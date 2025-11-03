LSU Baseball: “Let’s Play 2, And Another 3” … Tigers And Samford Go 21 Innings

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU defeated Samford, 20-14, in a 21-inning exhibition scrimmage Sunday in Biloxi, Mississippi, at Keesler Federal Park.

The scrimmage featured three seven-inning games, and the Tigers outscored Samford, 6-3 and 10-7 in the first two games before a 4-4 tie after the seventh inning of game three.

LSU plays its next exhibition on Sunday at Southeastern Louisiana at 1 p.m.

Senior infielder transfer Brayden Simpson, formerly of High Point, led the Tigers with two home runs on Sunday. He .389 (91-for-234) last season with 22 home runs, 24 doubles, 78 RBIs, 75 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.

True freshman infielder Mason Braun hit a grand slam, and junior returning outfielder Jake Brown added a two-run home run.

Braun of South Bend, Indiana, was rated the No. 1 high school first baseman in the country by Perfect Game. Brown batted a team-high .385 (5-for-13) in the College World Series last season for the national champion Tigers with four RBIs and two runs scored. He hit .324 (11-for-34) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games with one double, one home run, nine RBIs and six runs scored.

True freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. of Houston also hit a two-run home run. He was rated No. 15 on the 2026 Prep Baseball Report list of the Top 100 College Freshmen, and was the nation’s No. 4 high school catcher by Perfect Game.

LSU opens the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, against Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU OFFENSE VS. SAMFORD

RF Jake Brown, 3-6, HR, 3 RBIs

C Cade Arrambide, 2-4. 2 RBIs, 2 BBs

INF Brayden Simpson, 2-5, 2 HRs, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs

INF Mason Braun, 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 BBs

INF Ethan Clauss, 2-4, 2B, RBI, BB

INF Tanner Reaves, 2-3

LSU PITCHERS VS. SAMFORD

Cooper Williams, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

Cooper Moore, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Santiago Garcia, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 Ks

Casan Evans, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Marcos Paz, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 Ks