LSU Baseball: “Let’s Play 2, And Another 3” … Tigers And Samford Go 21 Innings

Jay Johnson, LSU
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson's Tigers won two games over Samford and tied one over 21 innings in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Sunday. (Tiger Rag file photo).

LSU defeated Samford, 20-14, in a 21-inning exhibition scrimmage Sunday in Biloxi, Mississippi, at Keesler Federal Park.

The scrimmage featured three seven-inning games, and the Tigers outscored Samford, 6-3 and 10-7 in the first two games before a 4-4 tie after the seventh inning of game three.

LSU plays its next exhibition on Sunday at Southeastern Louisiana at 1 p.m.

Senior infielder transfer Brayden Simpson, formerly of High Point, led the Tigers with two home runs on Sunday. He .389 (91-for-234) last season with 22 home runs, 24 doubles, 78 RBIs, 75 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.

True freshman infielder Mason Braun hit a grand slam, and junior returning outfielder Jake Brown added a two-run home run.

Braun of South Bend, Indiana, was rated the No. 1 high school first baseman in the country by Perfect Game. Brown batted a team-high .385 (5-for-13) in the College World Series last season for the national champion Tigers with four RBIs and two runs scored. He hit .324 (11-for-34) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games with one double, one home run, nine RBIs and six runs scored.

True freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. of Houston also hit a two-run home run. He was rated No. 15 on the 2026 Prep Baseball Report list of the Top 100 College Freshmen, and was the nation’s No. 4 high school catcher by Perfect Game.

LSU opens the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, against Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU OFFENSE VS. SAMFORD

RF Jake Brown, 3-6, HR, 3 RBIs

C Cade Arrambide, 2-4. 2 RBIs, 2 BBs

INF Brayden Simpson, 2-5, 2 HRs, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs

INF Mason Braun, 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 BBs

INF Ethan Clauss, 2-4, 2B, RBI, BB

INF Tanner Reaves, 2-3

LSU PITCHERS VS. SAMFORD

Cooper Williams, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

Cooper Moore, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Santiago Garcia, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 Ks

Casan Evans, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

Marcos Paz, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 Ks

