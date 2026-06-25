LSU Baseball: Left-handed Pitcher Colton Christman Decommits, Reopens Recruitment Amid Crowded Roster

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson had 12 committed incoming pitchers from his, 24-man No. 2-ranked high school signing class going into the 2027 season, though he could lose a few of those to the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11 and 12. And two pitchers coming in from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

So, the decommitment of left-hander Colton Christman of Arbor View High in Las Vegas on Wednesday should not be significant.

5A baseball playoff roundup: Colton Christman throws a no-hitter for Arbor View and Bishop Gorman edged Desert Oasis.



LSU commit throws no-hitter for Arbor View; Gorman advances in 5A playoffs https://t.co/iplPQx2aK4 via @reviewjournal @nevadapreps #nvpreps — Alex Wright (@AlexWright1028) May 2, 2026

So, Johnson is down to 13 possible incoming pitchers with 11 from his signing class and two from the portal.

LSU signee Colton Christman has decommitted from LSU pic.twitter.com/8BnBNauhX9 — AYS Sports (@AYSSPORTS) June 24, 2026

Of those commitments, five are left-handed pitchers. And one of those, Braxton Beaty of Angleton High in Angleton, Texas, has already taken his name out of the draft.

The other four lefties are Logan Schmidt of Ganesha High in Aliso Viego, California, Spencer Evans of TNXL Academy in Ocoee, Florida, Lucas Nawrocki of Aledo High in Aledo, Texas, and Bradyn Cupit of West Monroe High in West Monroe.

The committed right-handed pitchers are Coleton Brady of TNXL Academy via North Collins, New York, Kolby Stringer of West Marion High in Foxworth, Mississippi, Jensen Hirschkorn of Kingsburg High in Kingsburg, California, Cooper Sides of Orange Lutheran High in Orange, California, Dylan Blomker of La Cueva High in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Braydon Wisener of Hargrove High in Huffman, Texas.

Breaking .,, Add USC freshman right-hander Diego Velasquez to LSU portal commitment list.https://t.co/0cQYoPqrAD — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 17, 2026

Johnson’s portal pitchers are right-hander Landon Hood, a freshman from Gonzaga expected to contend for the starting rotation in 2027, and freshman Diego Velazquez of USC.