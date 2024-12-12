LSU Baseball Leads the Nation with Nine Players Listed Among the D1 Baseball Top 150 College Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU leads the nation with nine players listed among the D1Baseball.com Top 150 College Prospects for the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.

The list includes LSU redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Shores (No. 24); sophomore left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson (No. 27); junior infielder Daniel Dickinson (No. 31); junior first baseman Jared Jones (No. 39); junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson (No. 45); junior left-handed pitcher Conner Ware (No. 54); junior right-handed pitcher Chandler Dorsey (No. 132); senior utility player Luis Hernandez (No. 136); and junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Mayers (No. 144).

Shores, a product of Midland, Texas, returns to the mound for LSU in 2025 after missing last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He appeared in seven games (four starts) during the Tigers’ 2023 National Championship season before being sidelined by an elbow injury on March 31.

Shores posted an 0-1 mark and a 0.96 ERA in 2023 with nine walks and 15 strikeouts in 18.1 innings, limiting opponents to a .231 cumulative batting average.

Anderson, a native of Madisonville, La., recorded an outstanding 2024 freshman season for LSU, making 18 appearances (nine starts) and posting a 4-2 mark with a 3.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.

He was especially effective in the postseason, working 2.1 scoreless innings over two NCAA Chapel Hill Regional appearances on the same day (June 2 vs. Wofford and North Carolina) with two hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Anderson also made two appearances in the SEC Tournament (May 25-26), working 1.2 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

Dickinson, who transferred to LSU this summer from Utah Valley, posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at UVU with 27 homers, 95 RBI and a .457 on-base percentage.

Dickinson was a First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., hit .301 (69-for-229) for LSU last season with 14 doubles, two triples, 28 homers, 59 RBI and 56 runs. His 28 home runs marked the most by an LSU player since first baseman Matt Clark also hit 28 in 2008.

Jones, a 2023 Freshman All-American, finished the 2024 season No. 2 in the SEC in walks (59), No. 5 in home runs, No. 5 in slugging percentage (.747) and No. 9 in total bases (171). He was named to the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament team after hitting a team-best .538 (7-for-13) with two homers, four RBI, five runs, nine walks and a .739 on-base percentage.

Eyanson, who transferred to LSU this summer from UC San Diego, was an All-Big West Second-Team selection in 2024, posting a 6-2 mark and a 3.07 ERA in 82.0 innings over 14 appearances (nine starts) with 85 strikeouts and a .190 opponent batting average.

Eyanson, a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, was twice named the Big West Pitcher of the Week in 2024.

Ware, a product of Madison, Miss., transferred to LSU this summer from Pearl River (Miss.) Community College. He recorded two saves in seven appearances (two starts) last season at PRCC, posting a 1.80 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15.0 innings.

Ware worked 17.0 innings over six appearances (three starts) as a freshman in 2023, posting a 3-0 mark with a 1.59 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

Dorsey transferred to LSU this summer from South Florida, where he led the pitching staff with 26 relief appearances as the team’s primary closer. He was 2-1 on the year with eight saves, a 3.60 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 30.0 innings, limiting opposing batters to a .180 average

Dorsey enjoyed a dominant three-game stint this summer in the Cape Cod League for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, as he did not allow a run and struck out 13 in 8.1 innings.

Hernandez, who transferred to LSU this summer from Indiana State, was a 2024 First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, batting .359 (89-for-248) with 14 doubles, 23 homers and 76 RBI.

Hernandez, a first baseman, catcher and designated hitter at Indiana State, was a 2024 ABCA All-Midwest Region selection, and he was voted to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team.

Mayers, who transferred to LSU this summer from Nicholls, led the Southland Conference in 2024 with 106 strikeouts and a .165 opponent batting average. The native of Gonzales, La., was 5-1 on the season with a 4.58 ERA in 70.2 innings, and he finished third in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (4.97).

Mayers, a 2024 Second-Team ABCA All-South Region selection, fanned a season-high 12 batters against New Orleans in 6.1 innings, and he posted 10 strikeouts against both Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar.