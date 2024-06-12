LSU baseball lands right handed pitcher in transfer portal from its regional opponent

LSU fans might be familiar with the new right-handed pitcher Jay Johnson has added in the transfer portal.

Wofford’s ace Zac Cowan will join the Tigers after posting a 3.35 ERA in 110 innings pitched last season. He threw three complete games and recorded 124 strikeouts.

The Tigers faced Cowan’s former team twice in the postseason, but he didn’t pitch against LSU in the Chapel Hill Regional. He did throw six shutout innings against Long Island in an elimination game.

LSU was rumored to be landing Cowan’s teammate Camden Wicker in the transfer portal, but he is not committed to the Tigers despite initial reports indicating that he was. Wicker posted a 4.28 ERA last season and gave up three runs on seven hits against LSU in the postseason.

Cowan is the third non-JUCO player to join LSU in the transfer portal following Chandler Dorsey from South Florida and Luis Hernandez from Indiana State.