LSU Baseball Just Got Closer To Keeping Top Signee Logan Schmidt

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

One out, one more to go.

Left-handed pitcher Logan Schmidt has decided not to sign with the Cleveland Guardians, who drafted him in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11 as the No. 59 player overall and highest selected prospect of LSU’s 2027 signees.

Schmidt (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is an LSU signee, but he is considering Golden West College, a junior college in Huntington Beach, California, to begin his college career. Schmidt, the No. 12 MLB Draft prospect by Perfect Game, wanted more money than Cleveland wanted to pay, according to his slot-value range of $1.6 million.

News: #LSU signee Logan Schmidt will not sign with the Cleveland Guardians after being selected in Round 2 of the MLB Draft.



Schmidt – the No. 12 rated prospect in America – will now choose between two options: Join the LSU Tigers or go the JUCO route.



Massive decision ahead. pic.twitter.com/xAK7w7ZYEf — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) July 26, 2026

So, a day before the deadline on Sunday, Schmidt informed the Guardians he would not be signing with them.

Should Schmidt go to LSU, he will not be able to enter the MLB Draft again until after his junior season in 2029. If he goes to Golden West or another junior college, he could enter the draft after the 2027 season.

LSU’s class of 21 high school and junior college signees for 2027 is ranked No. 2 in the nation by Perfect Game with Vanderbilt at No. 1.